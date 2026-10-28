Anthony Williams “brought terror” to the Doncaster to London service, stabbing 10 people during a “rampage”,

By Issy Clarke

This is the terrifying moment when hundreds of passengers fled in terror as a knifeman "rampaged through carriages" on a train to London.

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Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment that Anthony Williams, 33, carried out a knife attack on 10 passengers on the service from Doncaster to the capital on November 1 last year. Passenger Stephen Crean attempted to heroically wrestle a knife from Williams in CCTV footage shown to the jury depicting the five-minute attack. Williams asked Crean, "Do you want to die?" as he carried out the mass stabbing, the court heard. Williams is filmed making his way through the carriage while brandishing the weapon, while horrified passengers around him flee the carriage and hide under seats in an attempt to get away from him. One clip shown to the jury depicted member of train crew Samir Zitouni trying to use a frying pan to stop Williams, but was stabbed multiple times, the court was told. Jurors at the opening of his trial were told whether Williams carried out the attack was not in question, but rather whether he intended to kill. Read more: Huntingdon train attack suspect asked passenger ‘do you want to die?’ during knife rampage, court hears Read more: Man admits murdering 'loved' mother-of-four by stabbing her in the back

Samir Zitouni tried to fight back with a frying pan but was stabbed multiple times, the court heard. Picture: British Transport Police

He is said to have carried out a series of attacks across the Halloween weekend, "marauding through towns and cities, on streets and trains alike", culminating in the stabbings. Prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC told the court that Williams “brought terror” to the LNER service. Williams had also stabbed four people in the 24 hours before the train attack, and admits having intended to harm them but denies 14 counts of attempted murder. Opening proceedings, Mr Paxton told jurors: "Mr Crean will tell you that the defendant told him, and I quote, 'Do you want to die?'.

Anthony Williams appearing at Cambridge Crown Court, charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article following a knife attack on a train in Cambridgeshire. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

“We say, clear evidence of the defendant’s intention to kill, as was the use of the knife to stab so many, and use to stab and cut Mr Crean in his hand, head and lower back.” Opening the prosecution case on Wednesday, Mr Paxton told jurors that Williams posed “a dangerous threat” to those he encountered on Friday October 31 and the following day. Read more: Man accused of mass stabbing on train in Huntingdon due in court Read more: Dad waiting to collect daughter from Huntingdon train station rammed knife attacker with car

Police on the platform by the train at Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He said: “Across the Halloween weekend last year, to the many people he encountered, the defendant Anthony Williams posed a dangerous threat, marauding through towns and cities, on streets and trains alike, armed with a knife. “He stabbed many, seeking to end their lives with deadly intention, striking out at them when they were defenceless and in fear.” He attacked three people in Peterborough on the evening of October 31, stabbing a 14-year-old boy when he walked past him on a footbridge near Henry Penn Walk, Peterborough, before lunging with his knife at Dawid Taborski, the court heard. Williams asked them “are you involved?” before producing a large or zombie knife, jurors were told, and then attempted to stab William Ogelby four times in the chest in the Rail World car park. All three victims fled in fear, Mr Paxton told the court, because “they knew that their lives were at peril”. Williams was then seen swigging from a bottle of alcohol outside Ritzy Barber Shop in Queen’s Walk in Peterborough, before going into the shop brandishing a knife. He took a taxi to Peterborough station and got on a London-bound train, where passenger Kierah Lee Oakman heard him talking to himself while rummaging through his backpack, shouting random words such as ‘boom’ and ‘power’. “Ms Oakman thought his behaviour was erratic and intoxicated and noticed the defendant repeatedly said things like ‘I haven’t got it’ and she heard him mention the word ‘devil’,” Mr Paxman said. In the early hours of the following day Williams approached a 17-year-old boy, Isaiah Idris, on the Docklands Light Railway at Pontoon Dock in London, and knifed him in the face and hand, the court was told. Later on the Saturday evening, he stabbed 10 people on the train in a five-minute attack.