A man battles strong winds with a red umbrella during storm Angus in Porthcawl, South Wales, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The wet weather set to sweep the UK during the weekend will not have been caused by Hurricane Gabrielle, the Met Office has said.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be fine and sunny but rain is forecast to move in from the west on Friday night. Clouds and outbreaks of rain will affect most of the UK on Saturday and continue on Sunday, marking "a change of tide" from some of the past week's "lovely, fine and dry" weather, Met Office operational meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said. However, the rain and wind will not be caused by Hurricane Gabrielle which is currently crossing the Atlantic and will miss the south of the country, according to forecasters.

A person's umbrella flips inside out from strong winds as people visit Walthamstow Market yesterday (September 2). Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/EPA/Shutterstock

The Met Office said the hurricane will likely travel close to the Azores on Friday and then eastwards to the Bay of Biscay on the west France and north Spain coast. Tom Crabtree, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Wet, and at times, windy weather can be expected for many over the weekend, but this will not be a direct influence of what will be by then, ex-Hurricane Gabrielle. "While some uncertainty remains over its exact track, we are confident that the remnants of Gabrielle will stay well to the south of the UK. "Gabrielle’s track and timing will still have a remote influence on UK weather however, as its evolution will influence how quickly a band of rain moves into the west this weekend and how long it lingers on Sunday. We’ll provide more detail on this in the days ahead."

Close up view of heavy rain falling on to a black brolly / umbrella. Picture: Alamy