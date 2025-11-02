The country's prime minster Andrew Holness suggested the figure may rise as possible fatalities are still being verified

An aerial view of Black River, Jamaica, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The number of people dead in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa ripped through the Caribbean island has risen to 28, according to the nation's prime minister.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Holness confirmed nine deaths on Saturday, and suggested the figure may rise, with possible fatalities still being verified. Aid authorities, including the Jamaica Defence Force and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, were coordinating the recovery and verification process, added Mr Holness. Certain parts of the island remain inaccessible to emergency responders and aid groups due to blocked roads, debris and flooding. In a statement, Mr Holness said: "We extend heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and communities mourning their loved ones." Read more: UK pledges £2.5m aid to Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa kills at least 34 across Caribbean Read more: Girl, 17, and her father among five dead after avalanche in Italy

Residents jam a street in Black River, Jamaica, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. Picture: Alamy

The full scale of the destruction Melissa caused in Jamaica is only becoming clear days after the storm hit due to the weather taking out the power and communications system on the island. The category five hurricane - the strongest type - made landfall on Tuesday and has become the most powerful storm on record to hit Jamaica. At its peak, winds of 185mph (295km/h) battered the island. Melissa has caused dozens of deaths across the Caribbean, as well as causing powerful winds and landslides in Haiti and Cuba, where over 60,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed. At least 31 have been killed in Haiti as a result, and at least two have died in the Dominican Republic.

Pedestrians walk in Santiago de Cuba, as 60,000 homes have been destroyed across the country following Hurricane Melissa. Picture: Alamy

Some of the worst destruction in Jamaica has been found on the western portion of the island, in areas including Black River and Montego Bay. Images have emerged showing buildings razed to the ground, debris and belongings strewn on streets, and whole neighbourhoods still under floodwater. Around 72% of people across Jamaica still do not have electricity, according to reports by the Red Cross, and around 6,000 are in emergency shelters. Jamaican officials have since confirmed that multiple field hospitals were being established to treat people in the worst-affected areas.

An aerial view of the damaged buildings in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmore, after Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica. Picture: Getty