Jamaica braces for 'worst-ever' storm as Hurricane Melissa plunges Brit holidaymakers into chaos
The highest wind speeds on record are expected when Melissa makes landfall on Tuesday morning
Jamaica is bracing for its worst-ever storm as Hurricane Melissa gets closer to making landfall on the Caribbean island.
Listen to this article
Hundreds of British holidaymakers are being told to find shelter on the island as the rare Category Five hurricane bears down upon the island.
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued across Jamaica - with winds reaching up to 175 miles-per-hour predicted.
The storm is expected to unleash catastrophic flooding and deadly landslides which could see devastating damage inflicted upon the small landmass.
Read More: Hurricane Melissa upgraded to rare Category 5 storm as mandatory evacuations ordered across Jamaica
Melissa is likely to reach the southern coast of Jamaica as a major hurricane late on Monday or Tuesday morning, with locals urged to seek shelter immediately.
"Conditions (in Jamaica) are going to go down rapidly today," the US National Hurricane Centre said on Sunday.
"Be ready to ride this out for several days."
Up to 40 inches of rain could bear down on Jamaica - with the UK Foreign Office telling Brits to find shelter.
They said: "Hurricane Melissa is approaching Jamaica. British nationals should follow our travel advice and the advice of the local authorities.
"Tourists on package holidays should contact their travel provider for advice.
"Worried about shelter? Find your nearest hurricane shelter via the Jamaican government's list of available shelters."
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also said: "The UK is closely monitoring Hurricane Melissa as it approaches Jamaica."
In the face of the impending catastrophe, Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness said: "I have been on my knees in prayer."
Evacuation orders have been issued in seven southern regions, including in the area of the capital, Kingston.
Where have evacuation orders been issued?
Rocky Point, Clarendon
Portland Cottage, Clarendon
Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine
Riverton City, St Andrew
Port Royal, Kingston Harbour
New Haven, Kingston
Bull Bay, east of Kingston
Evan Thompson, the principal director of the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, said the storm surge is expected mainly over the southern side of the island.
"There is potential (for) flooding in every parish of our country," Mr Thompson said.
Some foreign governments are also preparing for the hurricane's arrival in Jamaica.
The government of Antigua and Barbuda is housing visiting students at a hotel in Kingston. As of Sunday morning, 52 of them had checked in. Students from other islands were staying at the same hotel, though it remained unclear whether they were sponsored by their governments.
The slow-moving storm has killed at least three people in Haiti and a fourth person in the Dominican Republic, where another person remains missing.
Haitian authorities said three people had died as a consequence of the hurricane and another five were injured because of a collapsed wall. There were also reports of rising river levels, flooding and a bridge destroyed due to breached riverbanks in Sainte-Suzanne, in the northeast.
Many residents are still reluctant to leave their homes, Haitian officials said.
The storm damaged nearly 200 homes in the Dominican Republic and knocked out water supply systems, affecting more than half a million customers. It also downed trees and traffic lights, unleashed a couple of small landslides and left more than two dozen communities isolated by floodwaters.
The Bahamas Department of Meteorology said Melissa could bring tropical storm or hurricane conditions to islands in the southeastern and central Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands by early next week.
Melissa is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had predicted an above-normal season with 13 to 18 named storms.