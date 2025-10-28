The highest wind speeds on record are expected when Melissa makes landfall on Tuesday morning

Melissa is likely to reach the southern coast of Jamaica as a major hurricane late on Monday or Tuesday morning, with locals urged to seek shelter immediately. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Jamaica is bracing for its worst-ever storm as Hurricane Melissa gets closer to making landfall on the Caribbean island.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hundreds of British holidaymakers are being told to find shelter on the island as the rare Category Five hurricane bears down upon the island. Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued across Jamaica - with winds reaching up to 175 miles-per-hour predicted. The storm is expected to unleash catastrophic flooding and deadly landslides which could see devastating damage inflicted upon the small landmass. Read More: Hurricane Melissa upgraded to rare Category 5 storm as mandatory evacuations ordered across Jamaica

The storm is expected to unleash catastrophic flooding and deadly landslides which could see devastating damage inflicted upon the small landmass. Picture: Getty

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued across Jamaica - with winds reaching up to 175 miles-per-hour predicted. Picture: Getty

Melissa is likely to reach the southern coast of Jamaica as a major hurricane late on Monday or Tuesday morning, with locals urged to seek shelter immediately. "Conditions (in Jamaica) are going to go down rapidly today," the US National Hurricane Centre said on Sunday. "Be ready to ride this out for several days." Up to 40 inches of rain could bear down on Jamaica - with the UK Foreign Office telling Brits to find shelter.

Flash flooding is expected as the Cat-5 Hurricane brings up to 40 inches of rain. Picture: Getty

They said: "Hurricane Melissa is approaching Jamaica. British nationals should follow our travel advice and the advice of the local authorities. "Tourists on package holidays should contact their travel provider for advice. "Worried about shelter? Find your nearest hurricane shelter via the Jamaican government's list of available shelters." Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also said: "The UK is closely monitoring Hurricane Melissa as it approaches Jamaica." In the face of the impending catastrophe, Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness said: "I have been on my knees in prayer." Evacuation orders have been issued in seven southern regions, including in the area of the capital, Kingston.

Clouds cover Kingston, Jamaica, ahead of the forecast arrival of Hurricane Melissa. Picture: Alamy

Where have evacuation orders been issued? Rocky Point, Clarendon Portland Cottage, Clarendon Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine Riverton City, St Andrew Port Royal, Kingston Harbour New Haven, Kingston Bull Bay, east of Kingston

Workers board up shop windows ahead of Hurricane Melissa's forecast arrival in Kingston, Jamaica. Picture: Alamy

Evan Thompson, the principal director of the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, said the storm surge is expected mainly over the southern side of the island. "There is potential (for) flooding in every parish of our country," Mr Thompson said. Some foreign governments are also preparing for the hurricane's arrival in Jamaica. The government of Antigua and Barbuda is housing visiting students at a hotel in Kingston. As of Sunday morning, 52 of them had checked in. Students from other islands were staying at the same hotel, though it remained unclear whether they were sponsored by their governments.

Sandbags are placed at the entrance of the Grace Kennedy building in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in downtown Kingston. Picture: Getty