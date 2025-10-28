The highest wind speeds on record are expected when Melissa makes landfall, with the Hurricane already surpassing Katrina in intensity

A man walks in Kingston, Jamaica, as Hurricane Melissa approaches. Picture: AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

By Flaminia Luck

Jamaica is bracing for its worst-ever storm as Hurricane Melissa gets closer to making landfall on the Caribbean island.

Hundreds of British holidaymakers are being told to find shelter on the island as the rare Category Five hurricane bears down upon the island. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has set up a crisis centre ready to help Britons and the Royal Navy ship HMS Trent is already in the region on stand-by. Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued across Jamaica, with winds reaching up to 175mph predicted. The storm is expected to unleash catastrophic flooding and deadly landslides, which could see devastating damage inflicted upon the small landmass. Read More: Hurricane Melissa upgraded to rare Category 5 storm as mandatory evacuations ordered across Jamaica

Winds are expected to exceed 120 km/h. Picture: Getty

Melissa is likely to reach the southern coast of Jamaica as a major hurricane on Tuesday, with locals urged to seek shelter immediately. "Conditions (in Jamaica) are going to go down rapidly today," the US National Hurricane Centre said on Sunday.

"Be ready to ride this out for several days." In a final warning before landfall, the Centre said the hurricane is likely to cause "total structural failure" across much of the island. "Catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides are expected through Tuesday," it said. "The eyewall's destructive winds may cause total structural failure, particularly in higher elevations, leading to widespread infrastructural damage, prolonged power and communication outages, and isolated communities. "Failure to take immediate action may result in serious injury or significant loss of life," it said. Up to 40 inches of rain could bear down on Jamaica - with the UK Foreign Office telling Brits to find shelter.

People take shelter in a school ahead of Hurricane Melissa's forecast arrival in Old Harbour, Jamaica. Picture: AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

Volunteers assemble relief packages for Hurricane Melissa at the Global Empowerment Mission headquarters in Miami, Florida. Picture: Getty

They said: "Hurricane Melissa is approaching Jamaica. British nationals should follow our travel advice and the advice of the local authorities. "Tourists on package holidays should contact their travel provider for advice. "Worried about shelter? Find your nearest hurricane shelter via the Jamaican government's list of available shelters." Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also said: "The UK is closely monitoring Hurricane Melissa as it approaches Jamaica." In the face of the impending catastrophe, Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness said: "I have been on my knees in prayer." Evacuation orders have been issued in seven southern regions, including in the area of the capital, Kingston.

A man walks along the coastline in Kingston, Jamaica, as Hurricane Melissa approaches. Picture: AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Where have evacuation orders been issued? Rocky Point, Clarendon Portland Cottage, Clarendon Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine Riverton City, St Andrew Port Royal, Kingston Harbour New Haven, Kingston Bull Bay, east of Kingston

Teenagers gather at the Bank of Jamaica's car park on the Waterfront in Kingston. Picture: Getty

Evan Thompson, the principal director of the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, said the storm surge is expected mainly over the southern side of the island. "There is potential (for) flooding in every parish of our country," Mr Thompson said. Some foreign governments are also preparing for the hurricane's arrival in Jamaica. The government of Antigua and Barbuda is housing visiting students at a hotel in Kingston. As of Sunday morning, 52 of them had checked in. Students from other islands were staying at the same hotel, though it remained unclear whether they were sponsored by their governments.

Cooks prepare meals at a shelter set up in a school ahead of Hurricane Melissa's forecast arrival in Old Harbour, Jamaica. Picture: AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

The slow-moving storm has killed at least three people in Haiti and a fourth person in the Dominican Republic, where another person remains missing. Haitian authorities said three people had died as a consequence of the hurricane and another five were injured because of a collapsed wall. There were also reports of rising river levels, flooding and a bridge destroyed due to breached riverbanks in Sainte-Suzanne, in the northeast. Many residents are still reluctant to leave their homes, Haitian officials said.

A U.S. Air Force Reserve crew from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the "Hurricane Hunters," flies through Hurricane Melissa. Picture: Lt. Col. Mark Withee/U.S. Air Force/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News