At least 25 dead in Haiti as Hurricane Melissa leaves nearly 80% of Jamaica without power
Further destruction is feared amid warnings the "dangerous storm" will hit other parts of the Caribbean later today.
At least 25 people have died on the island of Haiti as Hurricane Melissa continues to cause devastation in the Caribbean.
The strongest storm to ever hit Jamaica has left at least 77 per cent of its population without electricity as it ripped through the island.
No deaths have been confirmed in Jamaica, but 25 people, including 10 children, are reported to have died in “catastrophic flash flooding” in Haiti.
The west of Jamaica has been particularly badly hit, including key tourist areas such as Montego Bay.
Further destruction is feared amid warnings that the "dangerous storm" will hit the Bahamas later today.
Drone shots over Jamaica show the extent of the destruction, with flood waters in the streets, buildings destroyed, and power lines collapsed.
Desmond McKenzie, a local government minister, said “it is not going to be an easy road” for Jamaica.
Similar images from Cuba show the stark impact the storm has had, with the southeast of the island being the worst hit.
Jovan, a caller living in Kingston, Jamaica, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "It really devastated parts of Westmoreland, parts of St. Elizabeth, parts of Manchester, parts of Clarendon. These are parishes pretty much along the south coast of the country right now, more than half of the population, population without electricity.
"We have 15,000 people in shelters and we still yet don't have a handle on the scale of the impact of Hurricane Melissa."
The National Hurricane Centre has urged residents in Cuba to remain sheltered, and warned Bahamas residents to make preparations for the storm.
Bermuda’s meteorological service has also issued a hurricane warning, while a tropical storm warning is also in place for the Turks and Caicos Islands
The hurricane is also expected to pick up speed in the coming days.
Earlier on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer described scenes from Jamaica as “truly shocking” as he vowed to provide emergency humanitarian support worth £2.5 million.
The funding will go towards delivering emergency supplies such as shelter kits, water filters and blankets, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
As many as 8,000 Britons are in Jamaica, and the FCDO has urged them to register their presence through the Government website to receive updates on the hurricane.
The FCDO added that Melissa was “likely to be the strongest hurricane in Jamaica’s history” and was expected to have left towns and infrastructure “severely damaged or destroyed” with “long-duration power and communication outages” expected across the country.
On Tuesday, the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said Melissa was “one of the most powerful hurricane landfalls on record in the Atlantic basin” as it hit south-western Jamaica near New Hope with sustained winds of 185mph.
The Jamaican government hopes to reopen airports on Thursday to help in the distribution of emergency relief supplies.