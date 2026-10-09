The Mexican Navy activated emergency response personnel in Colima and restricted maritime traffic along parts of the Pacific coast

GOES-19 GeoColor satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Hurricane Simon is rapidly intensifying off Mexico's Pacific coast, packing sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) as it churns toward a stretch of coastline dotted with beach resorts and fishing towns, the US National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

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Simon, currently a Category 1 hurricane, is forecast to become a dangerous Category 4 by Saturday as it nears Mexico's southwestern and west-central Pacific coast, one of the country's most popular tourist regions, the NHC said. Simon is expected to make landfall on Sunday between Manzanillo - Mexico’s largest port and the main gateway for trade with Asia - and Puerto Vallarta, a popular beach destination and home to nearly 300,000 residents. A hurricane warning is in effect from Punta San Telmo, in Michoacan, to vacation hotspot Punta Mita, in Nayarit, while authorities expanded storm alerts in surrounding areas as Simon continued to intensify, according to the latest NHC advisory. The Mexican Navy activated emergency response personnel in Colima and restricted maritime traffic along parts of the Pacific coast, closing ports to smaller vessels and barring larger vessels from operating in Michoacan. Read More: How brutal a winter can the UK expect under 'Godzilla' El Niño? Read More: Londoners urged to stockpile three days of food and create 'emergency plan' ahead of 'Godzilla' El Niño

3 storm systems are currently active around the coastlines of the US and Mexico



🌀 Hurricane Isaias in the Gulf of Mexico



🌀 Hurricane Simon



🌀 Tropical storm Rachel



Both hurricanes are expected to become major hurricanes before making landfall in the next few days pic.twitter.com/B8TsW5TIgE — Met Office (@metoffice) October 9, 2026

A woman loads belongings into her vehicle during a preventive evacuation as authorities prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Simon. Picture: Reuters

"Rapid intensification is expected to continue, and Simon is expected to be a very dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the coast of Mexico," the Miami-based center said. Simon was about 210 miles (335 km) south of Manzanillo in the morning and moving northwest, according to the NHC. "We ask people to stay indoors at their homes and in temporary shelters while the hurricane passes," Laura Velazquez, national coordinator of civil protection, said at a press conference, adding that Simon is expected to reach Mexico's coast as a major Category 3 or 4 hurricane. Forecasters warned that Simon could bring life-threatening flooding and mudslides, with isolated rainfall totals reaching 25 inches (64 cm) in parts of Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco and Nayarit. Mexican authorities warned heavy rainfall was expected in the states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Oaxaca, Jalisco and Colima, and urged residents to remain on alert.

Authorities carry out a preventive evacuation of residents as Tropical Storm Simon approaches Mexico's Pacific coast. Picture: Reuters