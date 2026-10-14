The remnants from Hurricane Isaias will hit the UK this week, bringing heavy rain and wind, as El Niño reaches record breaking levels

The fallout from Isaias will bring with it much needed rainfall. Picture: PjrTravel/Alamy

By Matilda Collard

The remnants of Hurricane Isaias, which hit the Florida coast on Saturday, leaving six dead and thousands without power, has made its way across the Atlantic.

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Me at the start of October: “I would expect conditions to turn increasingly unsettled through the middle of the month and into the second half”



Latest models: Record breaking high pressure across the UK for the time of year 🤦🏻 pic.twitter.com/KVAMCNU6Ur — Met4Cast - UK Weather (@Met4CastUK) October 11, 2026

Almost halfway through the autumn season, many parts of Yorkshire have seen less than 20 per cent of their typical autumnal rainfall. The fallout from Isaias will bring with it much-needed rainfall, but also unseasonably warm temperatures. As it finishes its stretch of wet and windy weather and migrates further north, an active cold front will sweep a band of rain south-eastwards during Thursday and Thursday night. This chill will settle on Friday and stick around into next week.

A fresh start to Wednesday with the best of the sunshine in the east ⛅



Cloud building in the northwest of Scotland accompanied by very strong and gusty winds and patchy rain ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yaEyOYf9Dp — Met Office (@metoffice) October 13, 2026

The Met Office continues to highlight the potential for late autumn and early winter to be wetter than normal due to the record El Niño conditions this year. El Niño has continued to strengthen to what some scientists are calling "unprecedented levels", weeks before its expected peak in December. Several key measures are now in record-breaking territory. In its latest update, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said average weekly sea-surface temperatures in the central Pacific have reached their highest level on record. "We are currently witnessing an El Niño event that is unprecedented in the historical record," said Dr Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at Berkeley Earth. Exacerbated by human-impact climate change, the ‘Super El Niño’ will bring a winter of unprecedented weather events across the globe, with Hurricane Isaias marking only the start.

Humid ex-tropical air could see temperatures potentially exceeding 20C in many locations on Thursday. Picture: PA Media