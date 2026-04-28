Husband, 92, charged with murdering 87-year-old wife
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Millbrook Lane in Exeter following reports of a concern for welfare
A 92-year-old man has been charged with murdering his 87-year-old wife.
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A 92-year-old man has been charged with murdering his 87-year-old wife.
Emergency services were called to an address on Millbrook Lane in Exeter, Devon, at about 12.40pm on April 19.
Shirley Billam, 87, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her husband, Laurence Billam, of Millbrook Lane, Exeter, has been charged with murder and will appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said Ms Billam’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.
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A spokesman for the force said: “Officers were called to Millbrook Lane at around 12.40pm on Sunday April 19 following reports of a concern for welfare.
“Emergency services attended where a woman was discovered deceased at the property.“
The woman has since been named as Shirley Billam.
“Laurence Billam, aged 92 and of Millbrook Lane, Exeter, has been charged with her murder and will appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court this morning.”