A 92-year-old man has been charged with murdering his 87-year-old wife.

A 92-year-old man has been charged with murdering his 87-year-old wife.

Emergency services were called to an address on Millbrook Lane in Exeter, Devon, at about 12.40pm on April 19.

Shirley Billam, 87, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, Laurence Billam, of Millbrook Lane, Exeter, has been charged with murder and will appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Ms Billam’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Read more: Father 'tried to kill his three children' by driving into oncoming traffic, court told

Read more: Royal Marines captain on trial for 'raping' woman as she said 'no no stop it'