The husband of the woman at the centre of the infamous Coldplay concert scandal who eloped with her married boss was at the same gig with his own date, it has emerged.

HR chief Kristin Cabot, 52, went viral earlier this summer when she was caught embracing her former boss at tech start-up Astronomer – CEO Andy Byron – on the kiss cam.

Her husband Andrew Cabot, who had been married to Kristin for two years, spoke out shortly after the scandal to reveal that he had been separated from his wife at the time.

But now, it has emerged that he had moved on with another woman, who he by chance had happened to take to the exact same infamous Coldplay gig in Boston, USA.

“Kristin was in the box with people from work, though it wasn't a company box, and Andrew was actually there too with a date, with a woman who is now his girlfriend,” a source told The Times of London.

“They had been separated and living apart for several weeks. It was amicable.... [Cabot] has felt like she can't speak out as people in the middle of a divorce can't say anything public.”

Read more: Husband of HR executive caught on Coldplay 'kiss cam' with Astronomer CEO breaks silence on marriage speculation

Read more: Coldplay's Chris Martin issues warning to crowd as he addresses 'internationally massive scandal'