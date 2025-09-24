Husband of HR executive caught on Coldplay 'kiss cam' with her boss was 'at the same concert with another woman'
The husband of the woman at the centre of the infamous Coldplay concert scandal who eloped with her married boss was at the same gig with his own date, it has emerged.
HR chief Kristin Cabot, 52, went viral earlier this summer when she was caught embracing her former boss at tech start-up Astronomer – CEO Andy Byron – on the kiss cam.
Her husband Andrew Cabot, who had been married to Kristin for two years, spoke out shortly after the scandal to reveal that he had been separated from his wife at the time.
But now, it has emerged that he had moved on with another woman, who he by chance had happened to take to the exact same infamous Coldplay gig in Boston, USA.
“Kristin was in the box with people from work, though it wasn't a company box, and Andrew was actually there too with a date, with a woman who is now his girlfriend,” a source told The Times of London.
“They had been separated and living apart for several weeks. It was amicable.... [Cabot] has felt like she can't speak out as people in the middle of a divorce can't say anything public.”
The source addressed the viral kiss cam footage of Ms Cabot and Mr Byron, in which the pair desperately tried to hide their faces as the camera centred on them.
“Kristin wasn't hiding, she doesn't know why she ducked. She knew it was inappropriate to behave that way with her boss as the head of HR,:” the source claimed.
They added: “It was not that she was caught cheating, it was not some affair,
“She fully acknowledges [the hug] was inappropriate, but that was the only inappropriate thing she did.”
It comes after Andrew Cabot shared how he “privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert”.
“Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening,” his spokesperson told People magazine.
“Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they've always valued,” the spokesperson added.
Mr Byron tendered his resignation after the clip went viral.
"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the company said in a statement.
"Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."
"The board will begin a search for our next chief executive as co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."