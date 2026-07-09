Michael Thompson and his wife, who had two children together, were separated but living at the same address amid divorce proceedings

Michael Thompson, who has been found guilty of the rape and murder of his estranged wife Kimberley Thompson. Picture: Northamptonshire Police/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A husband has been found guilty of raping and murdering his estranged wife and staging a scene to make her death look like a suicide.

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Jurors who convicted Michael Thompson of suffocating Kimberley Thompson at their home last year were not told that the 56-year-old’s former partner died in suspicious circumstances in July 2000. A seven-week trial heard controlling and “abusive” Thompson, of Pinewood Road, Northampton, was in the process of divorcing Ms Thompson and had made hundreds of hours of recordings of her before killing her in the early hours of August 9. Thompson opted not to give evidence at his Nottingham Crown Court trial, but told police he found 43-year-old Ms Thompson lifeless and surrounded by empty tablet packets and alcohol bottles. Read more: Trump says Iran ‘wants to make a deal so badly’ as US launches ‘retribution’ strikes Read more: Robert Jenrick investigated by police over £40k donation to become Tory leader

Michael Thompson, has been found guilty of the rape and murder of his estranged wife Kimberley Thompson at their home in Northampton on August 9 last year. Picture: Northamptonshire Police/PA Wire

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated over four days before unanimously finding Thompson guilty on Wednesday of rape, murder and two counts of perverting the course of justice. They were not informed that a murder inquiry was opened last year into the death of Thompson's ex Rhonda Anderson, who was found dead in the bath of her home in the Briar Hill area of Northampton on July 8 2000. An inquest held later the same year ruled that the 29-year-old shop and bar worker’s death was an accident caused by electrocution when a radio fell into the water. Prosecutors argued that the jury trying Thompson for murder should have been told that he used the death of Ms Anderson to threaten his wife before he killed her, but the evidence was ruled to be inadmissible. Opening the case against Thompson at the start of his trial, prosecution KC Miranda Moore said Ms Thompson’s post-mortem examination found no evidence of any alcohol and only low levels of caffeine, paracetamol and codeine in her body.

As well as staging a scene suggesting suicide, Ms Moore said, Thompson manufactured messages from his wife suggesting she was drunk. Thompson and his wife, who had two children, were separated but living at the same address amid divorce proceedings, the court heard, and he monitored what she “did, ate, where she went and who she was with”. Ms Moore told jurors Thompson had been in his room watching sexual videos of his ex, “stewing” about the fact she had a new boyfriend, was planning to move out and had asked for about £65,000 as part of their divorce settlement. Jurors heard that Thompson claimed Ms Thompson was “merry” before they had sex, but he later found her unresponsive. Thompson will be sentenced next week. In a statement issued after the verdicts, police confirmed that the inquiry into Ms Anderson’s death had been closed due to insufficient evidence.

Michael Thompson, who has been found guilty of the rape and murder of his estranged wife Kimberley Thompson at their home in Northampton on August 9 last year. Picture: Northamptonshire Police/PA Wire

Detective Chief Inspector Torie Harrison said: “Early in our investigation into Kim’s death we were told of the death of Michael Thompson’s former partner Rhonda Anderson, 29, who died in July 2000. “Rhonda’s death had been investigated at the time, and an inquest ruled it was accidental. “However, after concerns were raised about the circumstances of Rhonda’s death and in light of what happened to Kim, we launched a fresh murder investigation. “As part of our inquiries we arrested Michael Thompson, 56, on suspicion of murder. “We also revisited reports from 25 years ago and issued a fresh appeal for anyone who may have known Rhonda at the time to contact us. “This work has now concluded, and it has been determined there is insufficient evidence to take the investigation further, with no further action being taken against Michael Thompson.” The senior officer said of Thompson’s conviction for the rape and murder of Ms Thompson: “I hope today provides Kim’s family and friends with some comfort.