The husband of a woman who died after she was hit by a falling tree branch has described her as the "most beautiful woman in the world" as police appealed for witnesses.

Madia Kauser, 32, was walking with her family in Witton Park in Blackburn, Lancashire, on August 11 when she was hit by the branch as she reportedly pushed her young daughter to safety.

In a tribute issued by police, her husband Wasim Khan said: "My wife, a mother of two, a daughter, sister and a friend we lost to a tragic event that came on the way home from a family day out in the park.

"She was the most beautiful woman in the world, she did everything for our two children, she did everything she could for anyone and would bring smiles whenever she entered the room.

"She was my comfort, my partner in life and the love of my life.

"We have so many great memories, went through pain together and started a family together."

