Leanne Gregory lost her life after a "freak wave swept the boat away from her"

Leanne Gregory (right) with her husband Nathan Gregory (left). Picture: Social Media

By Alex Storey

A British mother who drowned in the Bahamas after trying to save her two children who were swept out to sea has been hailed as a hero by her husband.

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Leanne died while trying to heroically save her two boys. Picture: Facebook

Paying tribute to his wife, Nathan Gregory said a "freak wave" had swept her away. In a GoFundMe post, Nathan Gregory wrote that she was "sadly taken from us after saving my sons life in a rip tide". Mr Gregory added: "She held him until he was rescued but didn’t have the energy to save herself, after a freak wave swept the boat away from her. "This loss is unimaginable for our family, she was our foundation, our support, she made us who we are. "We were childhood sweethearts, my one and only. 22 years into our relationship at only 36-years-old. "We had our whole lives ahead of us and it has all been taken away. I just have to be thankful for the hero she was in life and in death, and totally grateful for the fact my boys got out safely.

The woman reportedly trying to save her two children, who survived. Picture: byvalet/Alamy

"Thankful for the people in the boat that noticed me flag it down after I struggled out the water, and got them out. "Thankful to the lady that helped me try bring her back when the boat returned. "Thankful for my boys for remaining strong after seeing something nobody should ever see. But mainly thankful to my brave, amazing wife for keeping my boy above the water even as you were sinking. "You will be forever loved by everyone you knew and I know you will continue to watch over us." A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the family of a British woman who has died in the Bahamas. "We are in contact with the local authorities and providing support to her family."

Bimini Beach in the Bahamas. Picture: NAPA/Alamy