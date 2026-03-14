A husband and wife who ran a network of brothels and advertised sex workers online have been jailed for a combined total of nearly five years.

Yafeng Dong, 53, and Wei-Gong Li, 46, both of Aldershot, controlled three addresses used for prostitution, arranging bookings through online adverts and directing sex buyers to specific locations.

Police visits to the properties in Aldershot and Guildford found bedrooms set up for sexual services with items including lingerie, condoms, baby oil and mouthwash.

On 6 November 2023, officers carried out a welfare visit after identifying a phone number linked to an online advertisement. A lone woman was found inside a bedroom prepared for prostitution.

Prosecutors analysed financial records, which revealed the couple controlled multiple bank accounts, with more than £180,000 in cash deposits that could not be explained by any legitimate income.

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