Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Huw Edwards has "no desires whatsoever to go back on TV", his publicist has told LBC, as he insisted he is not "a bad person".

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Barry Tomes insisted Edwards "doesn't expect to go back to his old job or get off a job by other news channels", after questions were raised about a possible attempt to return to the screens. The former BBC presenter was suspended from his role as a leading news anchor in 2023 after a report in the Sun said he had allegedly paid a teenager £35,000 for intimate images and conversations. The presenter later admitted accessing indecent images of children and was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years. Edwards' downfall is being explored in an upcoming feature-length factual drama Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards, which airs on Tuesday. Edwards has been critical of Channel 5 for failing to “check with me the truth” before running the drama. Read more: 'They should have checked with me': Huw Edwards breaks silence on new drama showing disgraced presenter's downfall Read more: BBC warns of chilling effect as it prepares to defend itself from Trump lawsuit

Former BBC News Presenter, Huw Edwards arrives at City of Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

In his statement responding to the programme, Edwards also spoke of the "fragile state of my health". He said: "I have been open about my struggle with persistent mental illness over a period of 25 years. What is less well known is the severity of that condition, which was managed successfully until the downward spiral which led to an appalling outcome.” “Mental illness is misunderstood by many but can never be an excuse for criminality. It can, however, at least help explain why people sometimes behave in shocking and reprehensible ways, and why things fell apart for me in the way they did.” Asked by LBC's Tom Swarbrick whether we are meant to feel sorry for Edwards following his statement about his mental health, Mr Tomes said: "I don't think you're meant to feel sorry with him. Everybody will think what they think. "He's merely making a statement that it got worse and worse. And with depression and with mental illness, I guess it does get worse. I'm not a doctor, so I can give you the medical." Publicist Mr Tomes insisted that he does not believe Edwards is a bad person. He said: "Even good people do bad things." "He's had a long career. I've not known him all those years, but he certainly had a long and I would say pretty distinguished career before the court case. "I don't understand there was any other issues that came about and I don't believe there's any other convert since. "So I don't think he's a bad person. That's my personal opinion. I don't think he's a bad person." Asked whether Edwards might write a book, Mr Tomes said: "He hasn't indicated that, but that may be something he would do, but he hasn't said 'I'm writing a book'."