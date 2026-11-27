A lot will be said in the coming weeks about the Channel 4 documentary with Huw Edwards.

Is it a bad day for Edwards? A bad day for Channel 4?

No, I would say it’s a bad day for all the victims of paedophiles.

Channel 4 says it’s about the fall from grace of a person in power, someone abusing their position. A documentary focused on how their friends deserted them; they lost their income, their job, and now live a life that's unrecognisable.

I could have figured that out in five minutes.

Commit one of the most vile crimes imaginable and all the above will happen.

What's a shame is that after nearly a year of filming a full one-hour broadcast on national TV, that same privilege wasn't afforded to victims of these crimes. How their lives changed; how their confidence was shattered; how many failed to realise their dreams and ambitions; how loving relationships were ruined.

That's a documentary that would be more appropriate for broadcast.

The decision was a huge error by both the broadcaster and Edwards. If I were an advertising agency looking to spend next year's budget on behalf of a client, Channel 4 would not be on my list.

I have sat with Edwards. I have given him advice. I have told him how to apologise - through actions, rather than words.

But there is one crime there is no coming back from, and that is paedophilia.

Edwards would likely say this broadcast is about him giving his own version of events. In reality? Nobody cares.

If he thought he got hounded after the Channel 5 docudrama, things are about to get much worse.

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Barry Tomes is a former publicist of Huw Edwards.

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