The former safeguarding minister slammed Channel 4 and The Observer for giving attention to the disgraced news anchor.

Channel 4 has been slammed over its Huw Edwards documentary. Picture: Karwai Tang/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Jess Phillips has told LBC she is "seething with anger" at the media for giving convicted paedophile Huw Edwards attention after he was interviewed by a newspaper ahead of an upcoming Channel 4 documentary.

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Speaking to Lewis Goodall on Sunday, the Labour MP and former safeguarding minister warned it is "really dangerous" to give the disgraced former BBC presenter attention, saying it poses a threat to victims. “I'm absolutely seething with anger... And I'm getting more and more angry at frankly how this is being written about,” Ms Phillips said. Edwards, who is now living back at his childhood home in Wales, pleaded guilty in 2024 to making indecent images of children, after 41 were sent to him by another man on WhatsApp, including a child as young as seven. Channel 4 has been slammed this week after it revealed that it will air a documentary featuring the disgraced former BBC News at Ten presenter next month. A five-part podcast series titled What Happened to Huw Edwards produced by The Observer and Tortoise Media is also set to come out alongside the documentary on December 1. Read more: ‘Forget it’: Huw Edwards says he won’t pay back £200,000 in BBC salary he earned after arrest Read more: Should Huw Edwards be allowed back on TV after his conviction? | LBC callers debate

Former Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips spoke to LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday. Picture: LBC

Ms Phillips said: “I think it is dangerous that unless professionals who work with sex offenders, psychologists and offender managers, have looked over all of what is being written, there is a risk that what is being put out on Channel 4, in The Observer, and elsewhere is basically allowing people who have these urges and want to look at these images to feel seen. "And that is really dangerous. It is dangerous for the victims of these crimes.” The Observer also published an interview with Edwards on Sunday, in which he said there are “some days” he regrets pleading guilty to his charges. “Reading the Observer today, I found the pity party for Huw Edwards and the glancing for his victims paternalistic and a load of middle-aged, middle-class men saying we need to have a conversation about this like nothing has been done,” Ms Phillips said.