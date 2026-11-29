'Seething with anger': Huw Edwards documentary could 'make sex offenders feel seen', says Jess Phillips as she warns 'pity party' for paedophile is 'dangerous for victims'
The former safeguarding minister slammed Channel 4 and The Observer for giving attention to the disgraced news anchor.
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Jess Phillips has told LBC she is "seething with anger" at the media for giving convicted paedophile Huw Edwards attention after he was interviewed by a newspaper ahead of an upcoming Channel 4 documentary.
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Speaking to Lewis Goodall on Sunday, the Labour MP and former safeguarding minister warned it is "really dangerous" to give the disgraced former BBC presenter attention, saying it poses a threat to victims.
“I'm absolutely seething with anger... And I'm getting more and more angry at frankly how this is being written about,” Ms Phillips said.
Edwards, who is now living back at his childhood home in Wales, pleaded guilty in 2024 to making indecent images of children, after 41 were sent to him by another man on WhatsApp, including a child as young as seven.
Channel 4 has been slammed this week after it revealed that it will air a documentary featuring the disgraced former BBC News at Ten presenter next month.
A five-part podcast series titled What Happened to Huw Edwards produced by The Observer and Tortoise Media is also set to come out alongside the documentary on December 1.
Read more: ‘Forget it’: Huw Edwards says he won’t pay back £200,000 in BBC salary he earned after arrest
Read more: Should Huw Edwards be allowed back on TV after his conviction? | LBC callers debate
Ms Phillips said: “I think it is dangerous that unless professionals who work with sex offenders, psychologists and offender managers, have looked over all of what is being written, there is a risk that what is being put out on Channel 4, in The Observer, and elsewhere is basically allowing people who have these urges and want to look at these images to feel seen.
"And that is really dangerous. It is dangerous for the victims of these crimes.”
The Observer also published an interview with Edwards on Sunday, in which he said there are “some days” he regrets pleading guilty to his charges.
“Reading the Observer today, I found the pity party for Huw Edwards and the glancing for his victims paternalistic and a load of middle-aged, middle-class men saying we need to have a conversation about this like nothing has been done,” Ms Phillips said.
In one section, Edwards revealed that people on Instagram would message him when he posted videos of himself, which Ms Phillips described as "thirst traps."
"People send me stuff on Instagram all the time. People slide into my DMs. I didn't end up in a 4-year relationship with a paedophile network," Ms Phillips added.
On Saturday, Channel 4 defended its decision to air the documentary, saying it will not diminish the “seriousness” of his crimes, and doesn't “entitle him to sympathy, redemption or rehabilitation”.
The documentary follows Edwards at his home in rural Wales as he attempts to rebuild his life after his conviction for making indecent images of children.
Louisa Compton, Director of News, Digital and Audience Trust at Channel 4 said that it is "reasonable to ask why Channel 4 has made this film, and why now."
She said that as a public service broadcaster, Channel 4 has a "responsibility to think very carefully about what we put on screen, balancing the public interest in asking difficult questions of powerful people against the potential impact on our audiences, and particularly on victims and survivors of abuse".
Ms Compton added: "We did not take that decision lightly. Journalism isn’t about only putting people on television whose actions or opinions we approve of. Sometimes its purpose is precisely the opposite: to look directly at people who have done terrible things, confront them with difficult questions, test their explanations and allow audiences to judge what they say for themselves.
"The circumstances and gravity are of course very different, but journalists routinely interview and hold to account people who have committed dreadful acts, including murderers, terrorists and dictators. The principle is the same: interviewing someone is not an endorsement of them.
"It is an opportunity to challenge what they have done, interrogate their account and allow audiences to judge their answers for themselves."
LBC has approached The Observer for comment.