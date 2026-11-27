A new documentary following disgraced former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards has sparked fury ahead of its release.

The Channel 4 film, due to air on December 1, follows Edwards at his home in rural Wales as he attempts to rebuild his life after his conviction for making indecent images of children.

Ben Kentish and Nick Ferrari host callers and guests to discuss the topic.

00:00 | Ben Kentish asks: 'Is it right to give Huw Edwards this platform? Does anyone want to hear from convicted sex offenders?'

03:16 | Ben and caller Paul get into a fiery debate over the topic, with both men calling the other's opinion 'disturbing'.

10:25 | Former publicist for Huw Edwards Barry Tomes thinks the ex-presenter should 'shut up, go away and disappear'.

13:33 | Oscar award-winning former commissioning editor at the BBC & former Panorama executive producer Lucie Kon says she would have never commissioned the documentary.

16:55 | A chat with caller Orlagh solidifies Ben's whole stance on the topic.

26:27 | Caller John tells Nick is 'fuming' over the documentary and hopes Channel 4 loses sponsors over it.

27:17 | 'Am I a bad person if I watch the documentary?' Caller Gus explains to Nick why he won't be watching it.