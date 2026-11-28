Channel 4 has been slammed for making a 60-minute film about the former BBC presenter who pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children.

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards will feature in a Channel 4 documentary. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Channel 4 has doubled down on its decision to air a documentary about disgraced news presenter Huw Edwards despite growing backlash.

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In a new statement issued on Saturday, the broadcaster insisted its documentary does not diminish the “seriousness” of his crimes, nor “entitle him to sympathy, redemption or rehabilitation”. The documentary follows Edwards at his home in rural Wales as he attempts to rebuild his life after his conviction for making indecent images of children. Louisa Compton, Director of News, Digital and Audience Trust at Channel 4 said that it is "reasonable to ask why Channel 4 has made this film, and why now." She said that as a public service broadcaster, Channel 4 has a "responsibility to think very carefully about what we put on screen, balancing the public interest in asking difficult questions of powerful people against the potential impact on our audiences, and particularly on victims and survivors of abuse". Read more: Minister 'deeply uncomfortable' with Huw Edwards documentary which she says gives disgraced newsreader 'free pass' Read more: Huw Edwards documentary sparks fury as Channel 4 slammed for 'platforming' convicted paedophile

Ms Compton added: "We did not take that decision lightly. Journalism isn’t about only putting people on television whose actions or opinions we approve of. Sometimes its purpose is precisely the opposite: to look directly at people who have done terrible things, confront them with difficult questions, test their explanations and allow audiences to judge what they say for themselves. "The circumstances and gravity are of course very different, but journalists routinely interview and hold to account people who have committed dreadful acts, including murderers, terrorists and dictators. The principle is the same: interviewing someone is not an endorsement of them. "It is an opportunity to challenge what they have done, interrogate their account and allow audiences to judge their answers for themselves." "That is what this film does. Huw Edwards is not being allowed to tell his story unchallenged or on his own terms. He is questioned throughout by an experienced director; he was not paid; he had no control over the content of the film; and there were no restrictions on the questions he could be asked." On Friday, Edwards' former publicist, a media executive, and a government minister told LBC of their disgust at the broadcaster over its decision to air the programme on December 1. Defending the move, the Channel 4 spokesperson added: "Edwards was one of the most prominent and trusted broadcasters in Britain. He pleaded guilty to serious offences involving indecent images of children and has never publicly faced detailed questioning about his criminal behaviour or the complete collapse of his career and reputation. There is a clear public interest in confronting him with those questions rather than allowing them to remain unanswered. "We are also acutely conscious that behind offences involving indecent images are real children and real victims - including those as young as seven - who have been abused. Nothing about making this film diminishes the seriousness of that harm, nor does Edwards’ participation entitle him to sympathy, redemption or rehabilitation. His account is there to be tested, not accepted. "Channel 4’s remit is also to stimulate debate. This film raises wider and uncomfortable questions about power, trust and accountability, and about how our criminal justice system responds to people convicted of offences involving indecent images of children. Those questions extend far beyond one disgraced public figure and deserve serious scrutiny." Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Edwards' former publicist, Barry Tomes, told Nick he is "horrified" and warned Edwards that he will get "so much more abuse" once the documentary comes out. "I pity his family. What must they be going through?" he said. Mr Tomes added: "Channel 4 don't come out of this unscathed."

Huw Edwards leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 16, 2024 in London. Picture: Neil Mockford/Getty

He said he was previously given 11 offers for TV programmes about his then-client, and declined them all before passing on the offers to Edwards directly. In a message to the disgraced presenter, Mr Tomes said: "We need to make it clear to you, Edwards, nobody cares what you've got to say... You should do nothing. There is one thing there is no coming back from, and that is paedophilia." Mr Tomes added that Edwards looks and sounds "ridiculous" in it, saying he finds it "abhorrent" that the programme will be aired as the sex offender has shown "zero" contrition since his conviction. "I think he spent so long reading the news, he forgets that he's actually the news on this occasion. He thinks he's reading the story about somebody else. It's outrageous. All I saw was poor me, poor me, poor me," Mr Tomes added. Oscar-winning former BBC Commissioning Editor Lucie Kon said that Channel 4's remit is to be "provocative" and helps to explain why the broadcaster is willing to spark such controversy. She told Nick: "Channel 4's done some extraordinary, brilliant, responsible journalism over the years. They were the ones who exposed Russell Brand, but allowing a convicted paedophile to, just because he was also a celebrity, to have a film dedicated to him and to be able to tell his side of the story when this is a horrific story that hurt children in the most appalling way is not okay, in my opinion. "It's not the right thing to do. And it's suggesting that because he was a celebrity, he's somehow more important than the children."

Environment Minister Emma Hardy spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Picture: LBC

Environment Minister Emma Hardy said the move from Channel 4 makes her feel "sick". She said: "I'll be honest with you, Nick, I don't get it. "I don't get why Channel 4 are putting this on. It, it makes me feel a bit sick. I mean, you're talking about someone who is on the Sex Offenders Register, who has a conviction, being given a platform. "That platform doesn't exist for his child victims, does it? And yet he's been given a platform. It's not something I could support, and it's definitely not something I'd be watching." On Thursday, another government minister and LBC’s Tom Swarbrick questioned the decision to give the convicted sex offender a platform. The Channel 4 film, due to air on December 1, follows Edwards at his home in rural Wales as he attempts to rebuild his life after his conviction for making indecent images of children. Border security and asylum minister Anna Turley told LBC she was “deeply uncomfortable” about the programme, while Tom questioned why the broadcaster was putting Edwards back on viewers’ screens. Speaking on LBC, Tom said the documentary would attract attention, but that there were plenty of subjects for interesting films that did not involve “platforming those kinds of criminals”. “It will get attention, rightly or wrongly. It will get eyeballs. And there is, you know, for a commercial broadcaster, a necessity to do that,” he said.

Anna Turley MP told LBC she was "deeply uncomfortable" around the release of the documentary. Picture: LBC

“But why you would chase those eyeballs through the prism of putting onto people’s screens a paedophile, a convicted paedophile who chose to access images of children… “You know, there are plenty of subjects for interesting documentaries that don’t involve platforming those kinds of criminals.” Ms Turley told LBC’s Shelagh Fogarty on Thursday that she was “deeply uncomfortable” about the film. The Labour MP said it felt as though too many people in the public eye had been given a “free pass” and had not been held to account. She said she hoped that, following the MeToo movement and more recent cases, there would be a “rebalance” in how powerful figures are treated.

The 60-minute film, titled "Huw Edwards - Guilty", will air on December 1 at 9 pm. Picture: Channel 4

Edwards, 65, was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, in 2024 after admitting to three charges of making indecent photographs of children. He had been sent hundreds of images on WhatsApp by convicted paedophile Alex Williams, a court heard. Forty-one of the images were illegal. Edwards also paid Williams more than £1,000 in gifts, the court was told. The 60-minute Channel 4 documentary, Huw Edwards – Guilty, follows the former broadcaster over the course of a year as he reflects on his crimes and the impact on his life. In a clip from the film, Edwards says he had “lost the plot” at the time of his offending.

The full-length documentary airs on December 1 at 9pm on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

"For too long, so many of these people in the public eye have been able to have a sort of free pass, it feels like, and they haven't been held to account, and they've been able to get away with things that are just simply not acceptable and illegal." Ms Turley pointed to the Russell Brand case in which celebrities gain power, meaning "that nobody could challenge them". The film, produced over the course of a year, follows the 65-year-old as he makes several attempts to re-enter public life.

Ms Turley added: "I think we are learning so much since the MeToo movement and beyond, through what we've seen with Huw Edwards, and through what we've seen with Brand in recent weeks, that I hope that we're starting now to see a rebalance where no longer can people behave in this way." Later in the trailer, the interviewer asks, "What do you think you were doing?" Edwards responds: "I'd lost the plot", to which the interviewer replies: "Well, come on." In reply, Edwards says: 'No, not come on."