The two-part factual series, which has a working title of Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards, is the first collaboration between 5's factual and scripted commissioning teams and will recount how one of the most recognisable figures in British television was at the centre of one of the biggest scandals at the public broadcaster.

Edwards was one of the BBC's highest-paid newsreaders, known for presenting the BBC's News at Ten for decades, delivering some of the biggest stories to the British Public including Queen Elizabeth II's death, before pleading guilty to making indecent images of children in July 2024.

Clunes will portray the newsreader in the new 5 series, which says it will recount the presenter's "double life" and how the scandal unfolded, featuring interviews from those who first reported the story.

Read More: US forces seize rogue ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in dramatic raid after pursuit across Atlantic

Read More: Jesy Nelson calls for screening programme to diagnose condition affecting her newborn twins