The disgraced star pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children last year.

Disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards. Picture: Facebook

By Chay Quinn

The family of a teen groomed by disgraced presenter Huw Edwards have slammed the paedophile presenter after he posed for a new headshot, triggering rumours the ex-newsreader is looking to return to public life.

After the black and white shot was posted on Edwards's Facebook page, rumours swirled that he was planning a comeback. In response, the groomed lad's stepdad who first reported Edwards, 64, to the BBC told The Sun: "If he thinks he can just put up a picture of himself and it's going to change the way people think about him, he's wrong. He's scum." The furious parent added: "You can paint over cracks but you can never hide them. He's finished, he's a paedophile. "Any time he raises his head it is an insult to his victims. He needs to realise this is it and disappear."

Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

One fan told the Daily Mail: "Is he on the comeback trail? Why else would he suddenly get a professional portrait done? "It looks like he’s ready to relaunch himself. The whole thing screams image rehabilitation. "Surely he can’t think that a well-lit headshot and a scrap of stubble will soften the memory of everything that’s happened." He was spared jail for the offences, despite describing the sex abuse videos he paid £35,000 for as "amazing" and egging his victim on. Edwards continued to earn his salary for five months after his arrest. The disgraced star was stripped of his £480,000 salary with the BBC after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children as young as eight. Seven of the 41 images were judged as Category ‘A’, the most serious.

Huw Edwards' mugshot. Picture: Met Police