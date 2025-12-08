'He's scum': Huw Edwards grooming victim's family 'slam star's new headshot' amid comeback rumours
The disgraced star pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children last year.
The family of a teen groomed by disgraced presenter Huw Edwards have slammed the paedophile presenter after he posed for a new headshot, triggering rumours the ex-newsreader is looking to return to public life.
After the black and white shot was posted on Edwards's Facebook page, rumours swirled that he was planning a comeback.
In response, the groomed lad's stepdad who first reported Edwards, 64, to the BBC told The Sun: “If he thinks he can just put up a picture of himself and it’s going to change the way people think about him, he’s wrong. He’s scum."
The furious parent added: "You can paint over cracks but you can never hide them. He’s finished, he’s a paedophile.
"Any time he raises his head it is an insult to his victims. He needs to realise this is it and disappear."
One fan told the Daily Mail: "Is he on the comeback trail? Why else would he suddenly get a professional portrait done?
"It looks like he’s ready to relaunch himself. The whole thing screams image rehabilitation.
"Surely he can’t think that a well-lit headshot and a scrap of stubble will soften the memory of everything that’s happened."
He was spared jail for the offences, despite describing the sex abuse videos he paid £35,000 for as "amazing" and egging his victim on.
Edwards continued to earn his salary for five months after his arrest.
The disgraced star was stripped of his £480,000 salary with the BBC after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children as young as eight.
Seven of the 41 images were judged as Category ‘A’, the most serious.
He was suspended by the organisation in July 2023 before being arrested four months later. However, Edwards did not resign from the BBC until April of 2024.
A court heard in September heard how Edwards was first approached by fellow paedophile Alex Williams in 2018, and began exchanging messages online, as well as having one phone call.
Williams accessed images on the dark web, which he then sent to Edwards.
Edwards paid him between £1,000 and £1,500 for the images, which Williams, who was 19 when the relationship began, used to support himself at university.
Later, in December 2020, Williams said he had a file of pictures and videos for someone special.
Edwards asked who the subject was and was sent three images of children aged between 14 and 16. Williams asked if Edwards wanted the full file of around 30 images, to which the broadcaster said: "yes xxx".
Following the court appearance, the 'devastated' mother of a boy 'groomed' by television presenter Huw Edwards hit out after the star was spared jail over the possession of the abuse images.
Edwards was given six months suspended for two years during the sentencing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, having after pleading guilty to "making" indecent photographs.
"I'm devastated Edwards hasn't gone to prison for the things he did. He's exploited young children for his own sick ends and should have been jailed," she said.
The presenter, who was sent the images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp, had 41 indecent photographs of children on the device.