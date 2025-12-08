The disgraced star pleaded guilty to three counts of 'making' indecent images of children last year.

Disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards. Picture: Facebook

By Alice Padgett

Disgraced presenter Huw Edwards has posed for a new professional headshot, triggering rumours the paedophile is looking to return to public life.

The ex-BBC presenter, 64, posted the black and white headshot to his Facebook. One fan told the Daily Mail: "Is he on the comeback trail? Why else would he suddenly get a professional portrait done? "It looks like he's ready to relaunch himself. The whole thing screams image rehabilitation. "Surely he can't think that a well-lit headshot and a scrap of stubble will soften the memory of everything that's happened." The disgraced star was stripped of his £480,000 salary with the BBC after pleading guilty to three counts of "making" indecent images of children. Edwards continued to earn his salary for five months after his arrest.

Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

He was suspended by the organisation in July 2023 before being arrested four months later. However, Edwards did not resign from the BBC until April of 2024. In September last year, the court heard how the presenter called some photos "amazing". It heard how Edwards was first approached by paedophile Alex Williams in 2018, and began exchanging messages online, as well as having one phone call. Williams accessed images on the dark web, which he then sent to Edwards. Edwards paid him between £1,000 and £1,500 for the images, which Williams, who was 19 when the relationship began, used to support himself at university.

Huw Edwards' mugshot. Picture: Met Police