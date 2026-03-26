The former newsreader purchased the property with his wife Vicky Flind for £1.85m in 2006

Disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards puts six-bedroom Dulwich home up for sale for £4.75m. Picture: Alamy / Rightmove

By Danielle de Wolfe

Disgraced newsreader Huw Edwards has slashed the asking price on his six-bedroom Dulwich home after the residence was put on the market for £4.75 million.

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The former BBC newsreader, 63, put the home up for sale after he was convicted of child porn offences which saw him pay a paedophile over £1,000 for dark web images of children. The former newsreader purchased the property with his wife Vicky Flind for £1.85m in 2006, with the original listing price of £4.75m a nearly three-fold increase. However, according to property listing site Rightmove, the home has been boosted and now shows on the site as a 'featured property' alongside a reduced price tag of £3,850,000. With nearly £1m slashed from its asking price, it is also understood that the mortgage on the property has been paid off in full. It comes as Edwards hit out at Channel 5 this week for failing to “check" the truth with him before running the programme about his demise. Edwards' publicist told LBC the former star has "no desires whatsoever to go back on TV" after insisting he is not "a bad person". Read more: Huw Edwards 'not a bad person' publicist says as he defends sex offender's 'mental health' comments Read more: BBC warns of chilling effect as it prepares to defend itself from Trump lawsuit The former presenter was stripped of his £480,000 salary in September 2024 by the broadcasting corporation, with efforts still ongoing to reclaim the wage from Edwards. Edwards continued to earn his salary for five months after his arrest after being suspended by the organisation in July 2023 prior to his arrest four months later.

Disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards puts six-bedroom Dulwich home up for sale for £4.75m. Picture: Rightmove

However, Edwards did not resign from the BBC until April of 2024. Power: The Downfall Of Huw Edwards, a two-part show starring Martin Clunes, aired this week on Channel 5. A dramatisation of his fall from grace and what happened in its aftermath, the show saw Edwards insist “[They] made no attempt to check with me the truth of any aspect of their narrative before going ahead with the production." The current listing for the property, which first appeared on property listing site Rightmove in October 2024, saw the Dulwich residence boast six double bedrooms and three bathrooms according to the listing. The listing describes the address as being located on "one of Dulwich's most desirable residential roads". It reads: "The property has been tastefully renovated and extended by the current owners and with a gross internal area of 4239 sq ft offers extensive living accommodation arranged over three floors. "The ground floor has a spacious reception hall, three reception rooms, recently re-fitted kitchen/dining room, office/library, cloakroom, utility room and downstairs WC." The house provides off street parking for several vehicles according to the listing, as well as access to a double length garage.

London, UK. 16th Sep, 2024. Former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has been given a suspended six-month sentence for child abuse image offences, meaning he avoids jail. Credit: Karl Black/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The property is "ideally located" close to "independent cafes, restaurants, shops, and pubs, outstanding private schools". It also notes the property lies close to "private membership sports clubs", as well as the nearby Brockwell Park lido and Dulwich Picture Gallery. Last month, the court heard how the presenter called some photos "amazing". It heard how Edwards was first approached by paedophile Alex Williams in 2018, and began exchanging messages online, as well as having one phone call.

Disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards puts six-bedroom Dulwich home up for sale for £4.75m. Picture: Rightmove

Williams accessed images on the dark web, which he then sent to Edwards.Edwards paid him between £1,000 and £1,500 for the images, which Williams, who was 19 when the relationship began, used to support himself at university. Later, in December 2020, Williams said he had a file of pictures and videos for someone special. Edwards asked who the subject was and was sent three images of children aged between 14 and 16. Williams asked if Edwards wanted the full file of around 30 images, to which the broadcaster said: "yes xxx". Following the court appearance, the 'devastated' mother of a boy 'groomed' by television presenter Huw Edwards hit out after the star was spared jail over the possession of the abuse images.

Disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards puts six-bedroom Dulwich home up for sale for £4.75m. Picture: Rightmove

London, UK. 16th Sep, 2024. Former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has been given a suspended six-month sentence for child abuse image offences, meaning he avoids jail. Credit: Karl Black/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy