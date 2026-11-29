The former presenter said “some days” he regrets pleading guilty to his charges

Former BBC Presenter Huw Edwards leaves Westminster Magistrates Court following a sentencing hearing in London. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Disgraced news anchor Huw Edwards has said the BBC can “forget” about being paid back after branding him a liar.

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In a year-long series of interviews, Edwards spoke about his indecent images arrest and charge which saw him ousted from public life, given a six month suspended sentence, and completely removed from the BBC’s digital catalogue. The former BBC News at Ten presenter, who is now living back at his childhood home in Wales, pleaded guilty in 2024 to making indecent images of children, after 41 were sent to him by another man on WhatsApp including a child as young as seven. BBC chairman, Samir Shah said Edwards “lied about everything and deceived us”, and pressed Edwards to pay back £200,000 of his last salary. In response, Edwards has now said: “Once they start accusing you of lying in public, which is not true, I just thought, you know, ‘You really think I’m gonna hand you two hundred grand if you’re calling me a liar in public?’ I mean, forget it." Read more: Huw Edwards documentary 'is in the public interest', says Channel 4 as it insists disgraced presenter is 'not telling story on his terms' Read more: Should Huw Edwards be allowed back on TV after his conviction? | LBC callers debate

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards leaves court after receiving a six-month jail sentence suspended for two years. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty

“You know, the fact that I’ve been convicted for a crime doesn’t erase your achievements in broadcasting… So I’ve said [to the BBC], ‘You deal with Samir Shah, you deal with the archive, you deal with acknowledging my service, then we can talk about a payment.’ But I’ve not heard back from them,” he told Ceri Thomas of the Observer. Another revelation from talking to Edwards for over a year is that although the presenter has been branded as a paedophile for the images he admits to have received, he says he did not ask them to be sent, did not derive pleasure from them, and deleted them once he knew what they were. “The one challenge I have now is to say to people, ‘I recognise what happened. If you’re interested, I’d like to explain maybe how it happened and for you to realise that I’m not some monster’."

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 16, 2024. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty