By Chay Quinn

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a flat was set alight and firefighters were attacked with fireworks on Guy Fawkes Night in Merseyside.

Merseyside Police said emergency services were called to Knowsley Heights on Primrose Drive on Wednesday evening following reports young people were directing fireworks at a block of flats, with firefighters extinguishing a fire on a third-floor balcony. Fireworks were also fired towards police officers and firefighters who attended the scene and a female police officer suffered a minor leg injury. The force said a 14-year-old boy was detained at about 7.20pm and remains in custody.

Merseyside Police said emergency services were called to Knowsley Heights on Primrose Drive on Wednesday evening. Picture: Google