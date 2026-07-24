Four men in their 20s have died after a car crashed into a lamppost in Huyton in the early hours of Friday, Merseyside Police said.

The force said just before 2am they received a report that a black Seat Cupra had come off the road after colliding with a lamppost on Liverpool Road after travelling from Liverpool towards Knowsley.

Emergency services attended but two men aged 23 and two other men aged 24 and 26 were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.

A 27-year-old man who was a passenger inside the car has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A police scene has been put in place as part of the initial stages of the investigation. There are road closures on Liverpool Road and East Prescot Road which is closed in both directions from its junction with Finch Lane to its junction with Princess Drive. These closures are likely to remain in place over the coming weekend.