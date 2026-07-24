Four men in their 20s die after car crashes into lamppost in Merseyside
Four men in their 20s have died after a car crashed into a lamppost in Huyton in the early hours of Friday, Merseyside Police said.
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The force said just before 2am they received a report that a black Seat Cupra had come off the road after colliding with a lamppost on Liverpool Road after travelling from Liverpool towards Knowsley.
Emergency services attended but two men aged 23 and two other men aged 24 and 26 were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Their next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.
A 27-year-old man who was a passenger inside the car has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
A police scene has been put in place as part of the initial stages of the investigation. There are road closures on Liverpool Road and East Prescot Road which is closed in both directions from its junction with Finch Lane to its junction with Princess Drive. These closures are likely to remain in place over the coming weekend.
'Truly devastating'
Superintendent Paul Holden said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of the four men who sadly lost their lives. Their families have been informed and are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers
“This is a truly devastating moment for their families and loved ones, and it is now our priority to get answers for them on how the collision occurred.
“We know this happened very early this morning, but if anyone saw what happened or were driving through the area just before the incident occurred then please get in touch.
"Similarly, if you live in the area and have doorbell footage of the black Seat Cupra or the incident itself, please contact us. You may have information or footage that would be useful to our investigation.”