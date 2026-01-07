Cyril Zattara, 47, is charged with raping 14 women over a ten-year period and secretly filming 20 others.

Cyril Zattara, 47, is charged with drugging and raping multiple women. Picture: Linkedin

By Jacob Paul

A man accused of drugging and raping multiple women and filming some of the abuse is standing trial in France.

Cyril Zattara, 47, a dance teacher and self-taught hypnotherapist, is charged with raping 14 women over a ten-year period. He is also charged with covertly filming around 20 other women, and has admitted to 10 rape charges. His trial will be held behind closed doors in the Aix-en-Provence following a request from one of the alleged victims. Zattara has been awaiting trial since 2021 and has been held in detention since being charged. The case was opened in 2019 after a 24-year-old woman filed a complaint following a hypnosis session with him.

Cyril Zattara is a self-taught hypnotherapist. Picture: Social media

She alleged Zattara raped her after she drank from a glass of wine before passing out and later vomiting. Police found Zattara's DNA under her fingernails and inside her underwear. Zattara is accused of putting sleeping pills into victims’ drinks before sexually assaulting them. Blood and hair tests reportedly revealed that multiple victims had been given tranquillisers. Zattara allegedly targeted women he already knew or had been in intimate relationships with, according to police. Photos and videos found on his computer reportedly show some alleged victims in a delirious state during sex. The trial is set to last two weeks. Some victims have called for open proceedings as they want their voices to be heard by as many people as possible.

