Details of the autopsy report have been shared by the Lions

Hyron Andrews in action for Sale Sharks in 2024. Picture: Sport In Pictures/Alamy

By Alex Storey

South African rugby star Hyron Andrews died from "aortic dissection", one day before the Lions' Champions Cup game in France, the club have confirmed

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The father of two was found unresponsive in a shower cubicle at the hotel his side were staying at in La Rochelle on Friday, The South African national was due to be part of his side's squad to take on La Rochelle in the Champions Cup clash on Saturday. The clash still went ahead, and there were emotional scenes before the game as both sides paid tribute. The French side won 31-14. Read more: Royals lay wreath at Aberfan memorial as nation marks 60 years since disaster which killed 116 children and 28 adults Read more: Australian MP Helen Haines has had both legs amputated, husband says

Lions players observe a moment of silence in honour of their teammate on Saturday. Picture: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/Getty

A statement from the Lions released on Wednesday said an autopsy into Andrews' death "was found to be caused by an aortic dissection", which was "most likely occurred on an aortic aneurysm". The statement added: "The French authorities, who conducted the autopsy and, in whose care Hyron's body currently remains, described the cause of death as 'a tear in the aorta (due to natural causes), which led to a significant accumulation of blood within the sac surrounding the heart.' "The Andrews family asks for respect, privacy and patience during this difficult time as the repatriation process begins.

Emotional Lions' players and staff members arriving ahead of the match with La Rochelle. Picture: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/Getty

"A timeline for the return of Hyron’s body to South Africa has not yet been determined. Further information will be communicated when it becomes available and under the guidance of the family." The news of his death on Friday was greeted with emotional tributes from across the rugby world. Lions Rugby chief executive Rudolf Straeuli said in a statement: "We are heartbroken by the passing of Hyron. "He was not only a gifted rugby player, but also a cherished member of our Lions family, having recently joined us this season.

The Atalante Hotel, where Andrews died. Picture: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/Getty

"On behalf of our chairman, Mr Altmann Allers, the board and everyone at the Lions, I extend our deepest sympathies to Maighlin, their young sons Hendrix and Emerson and the entire Andrews family. "We stand with them in their sorrow and will remember Hyron with great affection and respect" A specialist support unit had been set up for the Lions franchise's players and staff, as well as hotel personnel, according to French media. Andrews only returned to his home country this summer after a spell at Sale Sharks in England, where he made 45 appearances.

Hyron Andrews was found unresponsive at the French hotel on Friday. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty