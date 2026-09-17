Joanna Wietrzyk, Hyrox women's world record holder, soiled herself during the event in Beijing on Saturday but was controversially allowed to continue and win the race.

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Joanna Wietrzyk of Australia takes part in HYROX Beijing 2026. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A woman who soiled herself during a Hyrox event has apologised for the shocking incident and vowed to "learn from the experience".

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Joanna Wietrzyk, Hyrox women's world record holder, soiled herself during the event in Beijing on Saturday but was controversially allowed to continue and win the race. Many people have criticised the move by the organisers to allow her to continue, saying it posed a health risk to other competitors and viewers in the building. On Monday, Hyrox showed their support for Ms Wietrzyk and warned people against sending her abuse. However, Moritz Fuerste, the German co-founder of the popular fitness-racing hybrid, apologised to everyone "directly or indirectly" affected by last weekend's incident. In her apology on Thursday, Ms Wietrzyk said she regrets her decision to not step off the track. "I recognize that I should have made a different choice. I take responsibility for my decision to continue and am deeply sorry for the discomfort and disruption it caused," she said. Read more: ‘This is what women in sport look like’: Team GB athlete Amy Hunt hits back at Sydney Sweeney over nude betting ad Read more: Human remains unearthed after summer wildfires identified as mum-of-three who went missing seven years ago

'Deeply sorry' Her full statement reads: "I want to offer my sincere apology to the people of China, my fellow competitors, the spectators and the HYROX organizers for what happened during the race in Beijing. "I felt completely fit and healthy at the start of the race, with no reason to expect any illness. Looking back, I regret the decision to not have stepped off the track. I recognize that I should have made a different choice. I take responsibility for my decision to continue and am deeply sorry for the discomfort and disruption it caused. "I know my actions had an impact beyond myself, and I am genuinely sorry to everyone who was affected. I am learning from this experience and will carry those lessons with me, including remembering that there is more to life than racing and knowing when it is right to step away. On reflection, I have decided to retroactively withdraw from the race and forfeit the points I earned. "Thank you to those standing by me, both as an athlete and as a person, during this time, and to everyone who has reached out with kindness and support. It means more to me than I can properly express right now. I will be taking some time to recover, reflect and look after myself and my family away from the noise. "Love Jo x"

Joanna Wietrzyk of Australia competes in HYROX Beijing 2026. Picture: Getty