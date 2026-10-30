Australian athlete apologises again after she soiled herself during competition and said she considered retiring amid backlash

Joanna Wietrzyk has expressed regret at how she won the Hyrox competition. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By William Mata

An Australian athlete who soiled herself on her way to winning an endurance sports event has apologised for putting her competitors at risk and said that the abuse she received online has been "emotionally taxing".

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Joanna Wietrzyk won the Hyrox event in Beijing in September, having continued with the indoor hybrid fitness event after she had defecated over herself and equipment that was due to be used by other competitors. The 24-year-old was widely criticised for her unhygienic actions and apologised in a social media post after the event, saying she was "deeply sorry". Hyrox organisers also apologised after they too were criticised for allowing Wietrzyk to continue in her state and have now changed the rules to stop such an incident from recurring. Wietrzyk, a world record holder and widely respected as a top Hyrox competitor, has now admitted she made the wrong decision to continue in the race.

Joanna Wietrzyk during a competition. Picture: Getty

Read also: Hyrox changes rules after athlete soiled herself during competition Read also: 'Deeply sorry' Woman who soiled herself during Hyrox event apologises as she vows to 'learn from experience' "In that moment, my only focus was on racing, and I started that race with the intention of finishing and winning... I didn't really think about those around me," she told reporters on Friday. "In hindsight, that was the wrong decision, and I am truly sorry for everyone I did affect in that situation." Hyrox is a hybrid fitness contest that combines running 8km (five miles) with eight workout stations of lifting. The event has become more widely known since being established in 2017 but came only into the mainstream when Wietrzyk's actions created headlines. The Australian said of the backlash: "To experience that was eye-opening for me to see the effect of social media, for someone who is 24 who is out there racing.