The event has drawn backlash as many criticised the health hazard posed by the athlete competing with excrement down her legs.

This article contains images that some viewers may find unpleasant.

Joanna Wietrzyk of Australia competes in HYROX Beijing 2026. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Global indoor fitness race organisation Hyrox has changed its rules after a woman soiled herself during the event, but continued using the shared equipment with excrement all over her legs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hyrox women's world record holder Joanna Wietrzyk soiled herself during the event in Beijing on Saturday but was controversially allowed to continue and win the race. Many people have criticised the move by the organisers to allow her to continue, saying it posed a health risk to other competitors and viewers in the building. With the race using shared equipment and surfaces, thousands online have branded the incident "disgusting" and "selfish". Moritz Fuerste, the German co-founder of the popular fitness-racing hybrid, has now apologised to everyone "directly or indirectly" affected by last weekend's incident. Read more: ‘This is what women in sport look like’: Team GB athlete Amy Hunt hits back at Sydney Sweeney over nude betting ad Read more: Formula One set to make late call over whether season can end in Middle East

Joanna Wietrzyk at the Hyrox event in Beijing. Picture: Getty

"Hyrox made a mistake by not reacting immediately during the race," the former field hockey Olympic champion said in a statement on social media. "Of course, we started improving event processes, plus making rulebook changes immediately," he said. "As of this moment, there are new rules and procedures in place to prevent situations like this from happening again." Hamburg-based Hyrox's standardised indoor fitness race, combining running and functional workouts, has grown rapidly from a niche fitness challenge into a global phenomenon since it was founded in 2017.

Joanna Wietrzyk soiled herself during the Hyrox event. Picture: Getty

Following the backlash, Hyrox China said the area was decontaminated after the race finished. Picture: VCG/VCG via Getty Images