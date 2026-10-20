'I’ve worked incredibly hard to graduate from university and build a career,' Maxwell McKnight told LBC.

‘I don’t want special treatment’: Campaign calls for end to "punishing" savings cap for disabled people. Picture: Handout

By Paul Bradbury

A disabled man has told LBC that rules limiting how much he can save before having to bankroll the entirety of his care are trapping him, and stopping him saving for his future, or buying a home.

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Maxwell McKnight, 22, lives with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a muscle-wasting disease affecting his whole body. He has needed equipment including an electric wheelchair since being diagnosed at age 2. "The problem is in England, the upper capital limit is £23,250. Any savings above that and I'll have to pay entirely for my care, which probably costs more than £300K a year because I need 24/7 care. Mr McKnight, who recently graduated with a First-Class degree and now works full-time in central London, said he felt the system penalised disabled people who enter work and attempt to save. “I’ve worked incredibly hard to graduate from university and build a career,” he said. “As someone who’s driven and determined not to let my disability define what I can achieve, it’s incredibly difficult to accept that, in many ways, I could be financially better off being unemployed. Read more: 'Over my dead body': Nottingham attacker Valdo Calocane ‘eligible for release in 2027’, mother of victim Barnaby Webber reveals Read more: Government vows to end rip-off parking charges from 'cowboy operators' under new crackdown

Maxwell McKnight (22) lives with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a muscle-wasting disease affecting his whole body. He has needed equipment including an electric wheelchair since being diagnosed at age 2. Picture: Handout

“The Government wants more disabled people in employment, yet the very system that’s supposed to support us makes it almost impossible for those of us with complex needs to build financial security.” “I don’t want special treatment. I want the same opportunities as my peers to save for a home, build a future and enjoy the rewards of working hard.” "It's like I can't even save for a future because as soon as I do, I have to pay for my care, which is funny because if I didn't work, I would still get everything I do now. I just wouldn't be paying tax. I'm really, really proud to pay tax. And it's something that I want to keep on doing. I want to prove society wrong. I want to make a living for myself, but I can't. I'm stopped by the system." Maxwell is now campaigning alongside his MP in St Neots, Cambridgeshire. Lib Dem Ian Sollom wants to meet the Health Secretary, to discuss changing the rules ahead of the upcoming budget.

Maxwell is now campaigning alongside his MP in St Neots, Cambridgeshire. Lib Dem Ian Sollom wants to meet the Health Secretary, to discuss changing the rules ahead of the upcoming budget. Picture: Handout