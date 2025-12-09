Sir Richard Branson has given a heartbreaking updated following the death of his wife Lady Joan Branson, who died last month aged 80.

Sir Richard said his family 'now just want to celebrate Joan and the wonderful life she lived' and admitted he was 'so fortunate' to have met his late wife.

The Virgin founder posted a series of sweet pictures on Instagram showing the couple together, along with a message thanking friends, fans and followers for their support.

“Our whole family are so touched by the outpouring of love. It brings us great comfort and it means so much to us all...

He posted: “Thank you to everyone who has shared such kind messages about Joan.

“We’re the kind of family that now just want to celebrate Joan and the wonderful life she lived. I feel so fortunate to have met her all those years ago…

“She was just a joy to be around - as so many of your messages reiterated. Sending big hugs to everyone who has been in contact. And to anyone who has lost a family member recently, our thoughts (and Joan’s thoughts, I’m sure) are with you as well.”

The couple married in 1989 and share two children, Holly and Sam.

Announcing his wife’s death on social media, Sir Richard said his wife was his “best friend” and “guiding light”.

The 75-year-old wrote: “Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away.

“She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for.

“She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world.

“Love you forever, Joan x.”

In an article written for the Virgin website celebrating her 70th birthday, the entrepreneur previously said he fell in love with Ms Templeman “from the first moment I saw her” as she worked in a bric-a-brac shop in London’s Westbourne Grove.

Sir Richard recalled he had to “persistently hang around the shop and buy countless objects”, including an old advertising sign, before the pair started to date.

In the piece, the businessman said his wife was a “very private person” who had “always stood by me mentally, emotionally and spiritually”.