María Machado gave the US President her Nobel Prize in January, in recognition, she said, of his commitment to her country's freedom.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, centre, greets supporters in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has returned to the South American nation after nearly a year outside the country.

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President Donald Trump said he did not know anything about Ms Machado's return to Venezuela but described her as "a very nice woman.". Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

During an interview on Fox News, Mr Trump also said that the US had "total control of Venezuela." The US President has repeatedly expressed support for Rodriguez, Maduro's former deputy, and hailed deals on oil production and other business ventures by US companies in the South American country. Trump said in September it is too soon to consider democratic elections in Venezuela. "We're being very fair," he said. "But we're taking out millions of barrels of oil a week." Neither the White House nor the Venezuelan communications ministry, which handles all press queries for the government, immediately responded to requests for comment on Ms Machado's return. The issue of her return has strained her relationship with the Trump administration, which she has sought to cultivate as an ally since before it removed President Nicolas Maduro from power in January.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Machado attends a religious Mass in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy