'I hope she's safe,' Trump says as Venezuelan opposition leader returns from exile
María Machado gave the US President her Nobel Prize in January, in recognition, she said, of his commitment to her country's freedom.
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has returned to the South American nation after nearly a year outside the country.
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"I'm here. With you all," the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Machado wrote on social media early on Sunday.
Images of Machado at a church in central-western Lara state, in the Plaza del Pueblo de Santa Rosa, were shared by her press team.
Speaking at the White House on Sunday, President Trump said he did not know anything about Ms Machado's return to Venezuela and suggested that the US would continue to back interim President Delcy Rodriguez.
"She's a very nice woman. She gave me her Nobel Prize, so how can I say anything else? And I hope she's safe," he said, referring to Ms Machado. "But we're doing really well in Venezuela.”
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During an interview on Fox News, Mr Trump also said that the US had "total control of Venezuela."
The US President has repeatedly expressed support for Rodriguez, Maduro's former deputy, and hailed deals on oil production and other business ventures by US companies in the South American country.
Trump said in September it is too soon to consider democratic elections in Venezuela.
"We're being very fair," he said. "But we're taking out millions of barrels of oil a week."
Neither the White House nor the Venezuelan communications ministry, which handles all press queries for the government, immediately responded to requests for comment on Ms Machado's return.
The issue of her return has strained her relationship with the Trump administration, which she has sought to cultivate as an ally since before it removed President Nicolas Maduro from power in January.
Ms Machado plans to meet with victims of the deadly earthquakes that struck Venezuela in June, as well as the families of political prisoners, the international community and various leaders from the democratic movement in Venezuela, David Smolansky, her top foreign affairs adviser said.
"She will work proactively for a date for free and fair elections," he added.
International energy firms committed last month to expanding projects in the country in a signing ceremony overseen by Ms Rodriguez and US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.
Ms Machado has said only a "serious, democratic government" can provide the stability needed by investors.
In June, she said she would do whatever it took to come home and help the survivors of devastating twin earthquakes that month that killed at least 6,500 people and left thousands missing.
Ms Machado was barred by Maduro's government from exiting Venezuela but she secretly left in late 2025 to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, after spending more than a year living mostly in hiding.
Her desire to return had caused friction in Washington, with US officials asking her to delay her trip.
Machado did not disclose more details about her current location or how she returned.
A faction of the opposition and the interim government held their latest session of talks this month, which aim to remake the top court and electoral council, among other goals, ahead of eventual elections. They do not include Machado's political movement.
Edmundo Gonzalez, a former presidential candidate for Machado's movement who has been living in Spain, confirmed her return in his own post and said he would soon join her.