Caller Ian, who has terminal brain cancer, calls LBC's Daniel Barnett for legal advice following his redundancy.

Software developer Ian was diagnosed with a brain tumour in January, he tells Daniel Barnett that his condition is now 'life limiting' and 'no further treatment is available'.

Ian told his employer on Tuesday about his prognosis and by Wednesday he was made redundant.

Despite only being with the company for 11 months, Daniel tells Ian that he has a 'rock solid claim' for disability discrimination.