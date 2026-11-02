The first inquest into the 14-year-old’s death lasted just 23 minutes and returned a narrative conclusion, meaning nothing was found as to the circumstances leading up to Jools’ death.

Ellen Roome found her son Jools Sweeney unconscious in his bedroom in April 2022. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Thea Rickard

Ellen Roome thinks her son Jools Sweeney died while doing an online challenge and has been fighting for answers ever since.

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Warning: Upsetting content. Ellen Roome found her son Jools Sweeney unconscious in his bedroom in April 2022. That spring day, he had spent time with his friend and helped a handyman carry a wardrobe into their house. Jools had no history of mental health problems. Yet, Ellen claims Gloucester Constabulary jumped to the conclusion that Jools had taken his own life. “It was just written off”, Ms Roome says, “you know, child died, let's move on. But it's my child”. The first inquest into the 14-year-old’s death lasted just 23 minutes and returned a narrative conclusion, meaning nothing was found as to the circumstances leading up to Jools’ death. Read more: Mother of Jools Sweeney hopes new inquest into son’s death is a ‘turning point’ Read more: Ellen Roome reveals son Jools Sweeney was sent link 'from an organised crime gang' on Instagram shortly before his death

Ellen Roome with her 14-year-old son Jools Sweeney, who died in 2022. Picture: Family Handout/PA

Since then, Jools’ family has campaigned for justice, insisting that social media played a role in his death. His mum has previously raised the possibility he could have died while taking part in an online craze called “the blackout challenge” as one avenue that could have been explored. Following a landmark High Court legal challenge earlier this year, a fresh inquest was granted into his death to allow previously omitted social media evidence to be examined. It came to light that some online activity was not analysed because data had not been gathered from his phone. However, since the original inquest, new powers have come into effect enabling coroners to request that Ofcom, the regulator of social media platforms in the UK, collect data that may be relevant to investigating a child’s death. The ruling is believed to be the first of its kind in England and Wales in which one of the key grounds in overturning the previous inquest was the total absence of any social media evidence. Today marks the start of the fresh proceedings, with a pre-inquest review at Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court.

LBC has been told this will “set parameters as to what the Coroner will consider and request in this new inquest” – meaning the amount of data which social media companies will be asked to provide. Ellen Roome says she wants everything on the table: “I want information from all the social media companies. It's not just TikTok. I want Meta's data. I want Snapchat data. And then there's gaming platforms as well— Discord, Twitch. “Jools was a regular gamer, and I don't know who was interacting with him, what was said, or whether he clicked on any links that could have caused him to do something reckless.” Since her son’s death, Ellen has campaigned to ensure the automatic preservation of a child’s online and social media data within five days of their death – which she’s called “Jools’ Law”. She has also pursued legal action against TikTok in the US, in a case by the Social Media Victims Law Centre against the firm and its parent company ByteDance.