Parents of seriously disabled children say they could be pushed back to breaking point if specialist NHS respite homes are closed, telling LBC it would like “a return to the dark ages.”

And they are urging the Scottish Government to act by intervening in the decision which is being weighed up by NHS Lothian in a bid to save around £1 million.

NHS Lothian funds two eight-bed respite homes which are staffed by specialist nurses for disabled children with complex medical needs, but the health board is looking to close one.

For families who rely on the centres, they say losing the support would be catastrophic – taking them back to a time when they were exhausted, isolated and struggling to cope.

Mark Mackenzie's 17-year-old son Murray has a rare chromosome disorder and requires 24-hour, one-to-one care. Non-verbal and with epilepsy and complex physical needs, his family are constantly alert to his every movement and change in behaviour.

He told LBC that life before getting respite at Calareidh (which means peaceful haven) left he and his wife exhausted and struggling to cope.

"Trying to remember what life was like before we had respite… we were absolutely on our knees," he said. "I was absolutely broken before we got this. We can’t go back to that."

He said respite was not a holiday but gave the family a chance to rest and also spend time with his 14-year-old daughter Sophie.

A second affected family are Lynsey and Mark Scott, whose 10-year-old daughter Thea has congenital myasthenic syndrome, a condition causing muscle weakness. She has a tracheostomy, is ventilator-dependent and requires one-to-one care during the day and overnight.

Initially, Lunsey said, the thought of having Thea cared for away from home was difficult to accept. But the family soon realised they needed the support and she said the respite home, Sunndach (Gaelic for cheerful) in Livingston is now a “lifeline.”

They access eight nights a month, allowing them to spend time with Thea's big brother, Logan, without the constant demands of caring for his sister.

Lynsey warned that closing one of the centres and consolidating services into a single facility could compromise the specialist care children receive.

Both homes have eight beds, with capacity needed for planned stays and emergency respite when families face unexpected circumstances.

Mark said nurses know the children intimately and can recognise subtle changes in their health, including changes in breathing or signs of pain.

And Lynsey added: “Their needs are so complex that even small mistakes could have serious consequences,” she said.

"If one of the houses closes, it would be a disaster. It feels like a move to the dark ages.”

The parents are also concerned about increasingly restrictive criteria for accessing respite and fears that local authorities could take greater responsibility for deciding which children qualify.

The families have taken their plea for the homes to be saved to the Scottish Government, meeting Community Care Minister Alison Thewliss.

She told LBC she was taking the families' concerns seriously and had raised them with NHS Lothian.

She said: "I recognise how important the Sunndach and Calareidh Centres are for the families. While decisions on future services for children with complex care needs are for the health board and local authority partners to determine, I have been clear that these are vital services and families’ views and needs must be fully considered before any decisions are made.”

NHS Lothian insisted no decision had yet been taken to close either centre and said families had been assured there would be no change to their current level of respite care.

Aris Tyrothoulakis, Director for Women's and Children's Services at NHS Lothian, said a review was ongoing and families would shortly be invited to help shape future services.

The health board said a formal options appraisal began in November 2024, informed by Healthcare Improvement Scotland guidance and involving staff and patient representatives.

For Mark and Lynsey, however, the uncertainty over the future of the centres is deeply worrying.

Mark said the cross-party support they had received at Holyrood had given families hope, after what had often felt like an isolated fight.

He believes the closure of either of the respite centres would lead to increased costs because children would end up in hospital.

"It's what happens when you take this away from these families, these children then take up hospital beds that they wouldn't need otherwise."

"Some of the children need interventions every day that keep them alive, obviously Thea has a ventilator that is keeping her alive but some children need physical intervention and like resuscitation as a normal procedure every day."

He hopes that not only will existing services be protected but specialist respite could be made available to more families.

"The ideal scenario would be it rolled out wider and further," he said.