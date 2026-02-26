Nick Ferrari talks to caller Chris about the personal reason why he backs the assisted dying bill.

After the death of Chris' father from Motor Neurone disease, he recalls how he watched his father 'waste away' shortly after the diagnosis.

Due to this, Chris says he supports the right for people to choose when they die, in a dignified way.

When asked by Nick whether he understands the opposition to the bill, Chris insists that there would need to be measures in place to ensure people wouldn't take advantage of it.

Ending the call, Chris says that despite it being illegal, he would have taken '20 years in prison' if his dad had wanted to go to Dignitas.

This week, Welsh parliament gave its consent to Westminster legislation that would mean terminally ill people could access a medically assisted death.

If passed, the would legalise the practice across England and Wales.