One Sunday morning in 2012, I woke up and said to my husband: “I can’t see.” He asked if I wanted the lights on, but I meant I could not see at all.

Overnight, my world had changed.

It was horrendous. I hit rock bottom. When they say you go into a dark place, you do. My daughter was doing her A-levels at the time, and it was devastating for all of us.

For months, I clung to hope that my sight might return. But on my birthday, the doctor told me: “I’m sorry – there’s nothing more we can do.” Strangely, that was the moment I felt relief. At least now I could make plans.

I wasn’t going to stay at home and wallow. I learned to use a white cane, then trained with my guide dog. I’ve always been determined – it’s what drove me to start volunteering with St John Ambulance back in 1968 and run my own wig-making business for nearly 50 years.

That same determination kept me in the role I love most: being a magistrate.

I became a magistrate in 2004. When I lost my sight, I thought I’d have to give it up. But my colleagues said: “No – we want you to stay.”

So I adapted. I can’t read paper or standard screens, so my legal advisers read documents aloud. Prosecutors bring laptops to me so I can view photos up close. I listen carefully, and when we retire to make decisions, I often recall details others have missed. In fact, not seeing people means I can easily focus purely on the facts.

Being a magistrate is the most inspiring voluntary work you can do. The courtroom keeps my brain alive. It gives me purpose. I get home and think: “Yes, I’ve done something today. I’ve made a difference.” Sometimes cases are tragic, sometimes bizarre, but every day matters. I still travel to courts across Staffordshire – often four trains and four taxis with my guide dog Norma from home in Lichfield – because justice matters.

I’m 68 now, and I want more people to experience what I have. You don’t need legal experience or qualifications to be a magistrate. You just need to be fair, willing to learn, and committed to your community. Full training and support are provided, and you’ll work as part of a team. Magistrates hear criminal and family cases, helping keep people safe and supporting vulnerable families. It’s one of the most meaningful ways you can give back. I still manage to fit it in alongside my job.

Life is a challenge, but everything is doable. Put your trust in the people around you – they want to help you succeed. If you want to make a real difference, meet new people, and learn new skills, consider becoming a magistrate. I promise you: it will change your life, just as it changed mine.

Today is International Volunteer Day, and it is currently Disability Awareness Month, to find out more about being a magistrate register your interest at ICanBeAMagistrate.co.uk

Carol Trigg JP is a magistrate who has lost her sight but still volunteers.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk