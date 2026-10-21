Should Britain improve relations with Russia and Iran if it means cheaper and more secure energy?

Iain Dale has a furious exchange with caller James after he argues that Britain should consider importing energy from countries including Russia and Iran, if we're serious about being 'green'.

The debate quickly becomes heated as James questions whether Russia poses a threat to ordinary Britons, while Iain points to the 2018 Salisbury chemical weapons attack and accuses him of apologising for Vladimir Putin.

Their exchange culminates with Iain telling the caller: “Tell that to Dawn Sturgess's family. You disgust me.”