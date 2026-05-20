Caller Sam and Iain Dale debate over the 'naivety' of Unite the Kingdom protesters.

As tensions in the UK run high following the Unite the Kingdom rally and an unstable government, Iain Dale hears from caller Sam who argues that there is 'no such thing as illegal immigration'.

Caller Sam, who is an Albanian Muslim, accuses Iain of being 'very naive' and 'ignorant' over the migrant debate in Britain.

He calls out the media for portraying him as the 'worst of the worst' and condemns the people who 'buy' that narrative.