Iain Dale hangs up on caller Khalid, after he refuses to acknowledge Iran’s hand in ‘funding terrorism’ across the Gulf.

In a discussion on the Iran war, Khalid calls Israel the 'real oppressor' in the Middle East, citing Netanyahu's actions in Gaza and the West Bank as 'proof'.

Yet Iain Dale pushes back, telling Khalid that Israel has the right to feel 'threatened' by Iran, considering it vowed to 'annihilate' the nation.

They go back and forth before Iain decides to end the call when Khalid refuses to acknowledge that Iran has been 'funding terrorism' across the Gulf.