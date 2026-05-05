Iain Dale is getting pretty sick of the 'smug sanctimony' of non-voters. So he invites them all onto his programme to take him on, one at a time:

00:50 Caller Katrina demands an option for 'none of the above'.

05:20 Caller Jay thinks it's perfectly 'rational' not to vote, as one vote doesn't matter.

12:32 Iain accuses caller Brian of wanting to be run by a 'government of technocrats'.

18:47 Caller John says that voters don't realise the 'power' of not voting.