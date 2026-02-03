'At least there's still shame this side of the pond': Ian Hislop slams 'muted' reaction to Epstein files in US
The Private Eye editor said the contrasting reactions to the files between the UK and US showed a lack of shame in American politics
Private Eye editor Ian Hislop has said the muted reactions to Friday's Epstein Files release in the US compared to Britain shows that "there's still shame this side of the pond."
The long-time editor of the satirical magazine has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that the UK "have taken [the Epstein scandal] very seriously."
On the US reaction to the release by Trump's Department of Justice, Mr Hislop said: "Because there is nothing particularly conclusive about Trump, which is what everybody wanted, the story there is not as big as it is here."
The release of the files has thrust scrutiny onto notable British figures, including Lord Peter Mandelson, disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and British-born billionaire Richard Branson.
All three men deny wrongdoing regarding their relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Elaborating, Mr Hislop added: "We are laying full into the businessman on this side of the Atlantic... Richard Branson's behaviour and his suggestions to the disgraced paedophile about how he could restore his reputation, they do not read well, and we are going for this.
"On the other side of the Atlantic, it's all very muted."
On Tuesday, Mandelson was forced to resign from the House of Lords, and the Met has announced it is criminally investigating the former US ambassador for potential misconduct in a public office.
In response, Mr Hislop bluntly said that Mandelson is "in very serious trouble".