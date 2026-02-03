Private Eye editor Ian Hislop has said the muted reactions to Friday's Epstein Files release in the US compared to Britain shows that "there's still shame this side of the pond."

The long-time editor of the satirical magazine has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that the UK "have taken [the Epstein scandal] very seriously."

On the US reaction to the release by Trump's Department of Justice, Mr Hislop said: "Because there is nothing particularly conclusive about Trump, which is what everybody wanted, the story there is not as big as it is here."

The release of the files has thrust scrutiny onto notable British figures, including Lord Peter Mandelson, disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and British-born billionaire Richard Branson.

