Ian Hislop lays into ‘phenomenally arrogant’ Peter Mandelson over ‘selective amnesia’ over Epstein relationship
Ian Hislop has blasted Peter Mandelson amid the fallout over the Epstein files scandal.
On Tuesday evening, the Met confirmed they were investigating the former Government minister for misconduct in public office offences. He will also step down from the House of Lords on Wednesday.
Speaking to Tonight with Andrew Marr on Tuesday evening, the editor of the Private Eye said he believes the former Ambassador to the US will be arrested.
"This has got to be really embarrassing for the whole New Labour project," he told Marr, adding the full criminal investigation is going to be "very serious" for him.
He added the whole situation was "jaw dropping" and compared it to the Profumo Affair back in the 1960s which brought down the Macmillan government.
"I think because Profumo broke and exploded. This one's been going for a very long time. And everyone involved pretends they had absolutely no idea. Keir Starmer, all his advisors, all these businessmen, everyone saying, we had no idea that Epstein was in some way a paedophile.
He added Private Eye ran a story about this back in 2011.
Mr Hislop explained the story involved the then Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson accepting £15,000 from Epstein
"We ran a cover with Sarah and her two daughters and a voice saying, 'I'll give you £15,000'.
"And she was saying, 'Is that for Beatrice or both of them?'
"Now, at the time, this was considered harsh and offensive, but it was trying to make the point that everyone was pretending they didn't know."
He then went on to add the Epstein files mentioned this publication and referred to Private Eye as a "an absolute rag of a publication", according to Epstein's lawyer.
'Embarassing'
Mr Hislop added he was "absolutely amazed" Mandelson was made US Ambassador under Starmer.
"It seemed to me an incredible lack of judgement and also lack of political nous. I mean, he'd already blown up twice. This is third time lucky for the public, but let's hope.
"I mean, he is Prince of Darkness. But let's hope the stake is firmly in the heart this time because there is no justification, knowing what he knew, for appointing him to be ambassador.
"Also, I mean, he does seem to have had a very important advisory role in the whole Starmer project and that's embarrassing".
The editor also described Mandelson as "phenomenally arrogant" and that he viewed himself as the third most important person in Blair's government.
"People like Mandelson just fall in love with [power]. They fall in love with the money. And the amounts that he was offered by Epstein are not. They're not huge."
He went on: "There comes a point where they just believe they're entitled to all of this money and then they believe they're entitled to help out their friends.
"I have to say it is gobsmacking, passing on of the memo to a financier."
He also went to criticise Mandelson for his "selective amnesia".
When probed on what Mandelson might have learned from the fiasco, Mr Hislop believes he's learned "nothing at all".
He explained: "I mean, his reactions were he tried to bluff it out. He tried to say it was a long time ago and I deeply regret it.
"He's offered absolutely no sympathy with the victims until he was told he hadn't offered any.
"Then he made another statement. He has at every point tried to front this out.
"The 'I don't remember anything' is the latest thing and he thinks it will work. He's done this before."
Mandelson, who was Labour MP for Hartlepool when the files suggest the payments were made, has denied any record or recollection of the payments - and has questioned their authenticity.