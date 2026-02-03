On Tuesday evening, the Met confirmed they were investigating the former Government minister for misconduct in public office offences. He will also step down from the House of Lords on Wednesday.

Speaking to Tonight with Andrew Marr on Tuesday evening, the editor of the Private Eye said he believes the former Ambassador to the US will be arrested.

"This has got to be really embarrassing for the whole New Labour project," he told Marr, adding the full criminal investigation is going to be "very serious" for him.

He added the whole situation was "jaw dropping" and compared it to the Profumo Affair back in the 1960s which brought down the Macmillan government.

"I think because Profumo broke and exploded. This one's been going for a very long time. And everyone involved pretends they had absolutely no idea. Keir Starmer, all his advisors, all these businessmen, everyone saying, we had no idea that Epstein was in some way a paedophile.

He added Private Eye ran a story about this back in 2011.

Mr Hislop explained the story involved the then Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson accepting £15,000 from Epstein

"We ran a cover with Sarah and her two daughters and a voice saying, 'I'll give you £15,000'.

"And she was saying, 'Is that for Beatrice or both of them?'

"Now, at the time, this was considered harsh and offensive, but it was trying to make the point that everyone was pretending they didn't know."

He then went on to add the Epstein files mentioned this publication and referred to Private Eye as a "an absolute rag of a publication", according to Epstein's lawyer.