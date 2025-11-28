Saudi Arabian student Hamzah Albar, then 23, intervened during a street attack. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

A judge has commended a bystander who intervened to stop a would-be rapist during a street attack.

Ian Hudson, 42, has been jailed for nine years after he targeted a woman on December 30 last year. The victim was walking home from a supermarket at about 10:30pm when Hudson emerged from a doorway with his hood up and started to follow her through the streets of Monkwearmouth, Sunderland. The woman stopped in a bus shelter hoping Hudson would pass by, but instead he entered and "violently and sexually attacked her". He throttled her, gouged at her eyes as he pulled her clothing away and molested her but, "showing courage", the woman tried to fight him off, it was previously reported. Hamzah Albar, then 23, was walking to the shops when he saw what happened and confronted Hudson and chased him off. The Saudi Arabian student rang police but his mobile phone battery died during the call so he decided to step in himself.

Ian Hudson, 42, has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Northumbria Police

Mr Albar approached Hudson, causing him to flee, then grabbed him and pinned him down, despite Hudson punching him in the face. He then managed to flag down two members of the public who were driving past and they called the police. Hudson, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with a variety of offences, including attacking officers. In June was convicted following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, non-fatal strangulation, sexual assault, and attempted rape. He had earlier admitted a charge of exposure at the police station and assaulting a Pc. On November 13 he was jailed at the same court for nine years for eight offences, Northumbria Police said. He will remain on the sex offenders register for life and is subject to a sexual harm prevention order. In a statement read in court, the victim said: "I didn't know there was evil out there like him but now I have seen evil, and it terrifies me." She added: "That night I honestly believe he would've killed me if the witness hadn't come along."