Soham killer Ian Huntley to be cremated in secret as family rejects state-funded funeral
The family of the double child killer declined to hold a government-funded service after the 52-year-old died on March 7
Soham killer Ian Huntley will not have a funeral service and will instead be cremated, with his ashes scattered in secret by his family.
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The family of the double child killer declined to hold a government-funded service after the 52-year-old died on March 7.
Huntley died in hospital after he was allegedly attacked with a metal bar in a workshop at maximum-security prison HMP Frankland, near Durham, on February 26.
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According to the Sun, the murderer's family declined a funeral paid for by the taxpayer out of respect for the families of his victims.
Justice minister Sarah Sackman previously denied that the state would be paying £3,000 towards the cost of the killer’s funeral, an amount she described as the “maximum in our policy”.
Speaking to LBC earlier this month, she said: "This man, Ian Huntley, doesn’t deserve anything more than the absolute bare minimum.
"We’re not spending £3,000.
"That’s the maximum in our policy that it affords."
Anthony Russell, 43, has been charged with murdering Huntley, who died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, where he was taken after the alleged attack.
Russell appeared at Teesside Crown Court earlier this month and will attend Newcastle Crown Court on April 24 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.
Huntley was serving a life sentence for the 2002 murders of 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.
The ex-school caretaker killed the best friends after they left a family barbecue to buy sweets in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on August 4 2002. He dumped their bodies in a ditch 10 miles away.
They were not found for 13 days, despite a search involving hundreds of police officers.
At the time, Huntley lived with Maxine Carr, who was a teaching assistant at Holly and Jessica’s primary school.
He denied murdering the girls but was convicted after a trial at the Old Bailey in 2003. He was jailed for life with a recommended minimum term of 40 years.
Carr gave Huntley a false alibi and was jailed for 21 months for perverting the course of justice.
She is now living under a new identity.