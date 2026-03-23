The family of the double child killer declined to hold a government-funded service after the 52-year-old died on March 7

The family of the double child killer declined to hold a government-funded service after the 52-year-old died on March 7. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Soham killer Ian Huntley will not have a funeral service and will instead be cremated, with his ashes scattered in secret by his family.

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The family of the double child killer declined to hold a government-funded service after the 52-year-old died on March 7. Huntley died in hospital after he was allegedly attacked with a metal bar in a workshop at maximum-security prison HMP Frankland, near Durham, on February 26. Read more: Woman, 28, arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in park Read more: Arson attack on Jewish community ambulances treated as 'antisemitic hate crime', Met police say

Huntley was serving a life sentence for the 2002 murders of 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. Picture: Getty

According to the Sun, the murderer's family declined a funeral paid for by the taxpayer out of respect for the families of his victims. Justice minister Sarah Sackman previously denied that the state would be paying £3,000 towards the cost of the killer’s funeral, an amount she described as the “maximum in our policy”. Speaking to LBC earlier this month, she said: "This man, Ian Huntley, doesn’t deserve anything more than the absolute bare minimum. "We’re not spending £3,000. "That’s the maximum in our policy that it affords." Anthony Russell, 43, has been charged with murdering Huntley, who died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, where he was taken after the alleged attack. Russell appeared at Teesside Crown Court earlier this month and will attend Newcastle Crown Court on April 24 for a pre-trial preparation hearing. Huntley was serving a life sentence for the 2002 murders of 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

Anthony Russell, 43, has been charged with murdering Huntley, who died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where he was taken after the alleged attack. Picture: West Midlands Police