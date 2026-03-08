Ian Huntley's life support machine has reportedly been switched off. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Ian Huntley does “not deserve a funeral” and should have his ashes “flushed down the toilet”, the killer’s daughter has said.

Huntley, a former school caretaker who murdered two 10-year-old schoolgirls in Soham, died on Saturday after his life support was turned off in the wake of a prison attack. The 52-year-old suffered severe brain trauma in the attack at HMP Frankland, Durham, on February 26. The former school caretaker, who murdered 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002, had been kept on life support in hospital after being hit repeatedly over the head by an inmate armed with a metal bar. Read more: Soham killer Ian Huntley dies after prison attack that 'split his head in two'

Huntley’s life support was switched off at lunchtime on Friday after brain tests showed he was in a vegetative state. Speaking for the first time since his death, Huntley’s only daughter has told of her relief to learn the killer had passed away. Samantha Bryan told the Sun he does not deserve a funeral and should “burn in hell.” She told the publication: “He shouldn’t have the dignity of a funeral and grave. I will not be going. A funeral is pointless for a man like him. “Funerals are supposed to be about celebrating someone’s life and there’s nothing about him to celebrate. It takes up people’s valuable time and he’s not worth it. “There’s no point having a funeral as he’ll burn in hell. “There is no place for him in heaven. The devil is waiting. “I don’t want there to ever be any possibility of freaks or weirdos going to a resting place or memorial, to show him some kind of twisted respect. “The thought of that is disgusting. For the sake of what he’s done I want people to forget him.”

