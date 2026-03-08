Ian Huntley's daughter says he 'does not deserve a funeral' and 'will burn in hell' after Soham killer dies following prison attack
Ian Huntley does “not deserve a funeral” and should have his ashes “flushed down the toilet”, the killer’s daughter has said.
Huntley, a former school caretaker who murdered two 10-year-old schoolgirls in Soham, died on Saturday after his life support was turned off in the wake of a prison attack.
The 52-year-old suffered severe brain trauma in the attack at HMP Frankland, Durham, on February 26.
The former school caretaker, who murdered 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002, had been kept on life support in hospital after being hit repeatedly over the head by an inmate armed with a metal bar.
Huntley’s life support was switched off at lunchtime on Friday after brain tests showed he was in a vegetative state.
Speaking for the first time since his death, Huntley’s only daughter has told of her relief to learn the killer had passed away.
Samantha Bryan told the Sun he does not deserve a funeral and should “burn in hell.”
She told the publication: “He shouldn’t have the dignity of a funeral and grave. I will not be going. A funeral is pointless for a man like him.
“Funerals are supposed to be about celebrating someone’s life and there’s nothing about him to celebrate. It takes up people’s valuable time and he’s not worth it.
“There’s no point having a funeral as he’ll burn in hell.
“There is no place for him in heaven. The devil is waiting.
“I don’t want there to ever be any possibility of freaks or weirdos going to a resting place or memorial, to show him some kind of twisted respect.
“The thought of that is disgusting. For the sake of what he’s done I want people to forget him.”
Her mum Katie Bryan, 45, who had Huntley’s child after he raped her at 15, branded him a “monster” and said her thoughts are with Holly and Jessica’s families.
She added: “I just cannot get out of my head what he did to Holly and Jessica and how he left them in a ditch.
“For that reason why should he be given the dignity of a grave? I don’t think he deserves a resting place.
“A Christian burial is for good people and he’s the devil. He’s evil. I know he’s going to burn in hell.”
The attack left Huntley blind, reports claimed, with sources saying: “Huntley never recovered from the battering and never stood much of a chance of doing so.”
Murderer and rapist Anthony Russell, 43, reportedly shouted “I’ve done it, I’ve done it” after Huntley was attacked in the recycling area of the prison.
Huntley murdered Holly and Jessica after they left a family barbecue to buy sweets in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on August 4 2002.
He dumped their bodies in a ditch.
Following his death, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The murders of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman remains one of the most shocking and devastating cases in our nation’s history, and our thoughts are with their families.”
A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “A man who was attacked at HMP Frankland in Durham last week has died in hospital this morning.
“Ian Huntley, 52, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in the workshop on the morning of Thursday, February 26.
“A police investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.
“A file is being prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration for charges.”