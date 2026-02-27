The child killer, 52, is currently in an induced coma after being battered senseless by another inmate at HMP Frankland just after 9am on Thursday

By Frankie Elliott

Soham murderer Ian Huntley has a "five per cent chance" of survival after having his head split by a metal pole in a brutal prison attack.

A one source told the Sun: "It is still touch and go, and he could get worse. "But it is extraordinary that he is still alive." Guards found the murderer "totally unresponsive and unable to breathe" and lying in a pool of his own blood after the attack. Medical crews, including an air ambulance, raced to the County Durham jail and placed him in an induced coma before taking him to hospital by road. Sources claim his attacker was triple killer and rapist Anthony Russell, 43, who cracked Huntley over the head with a three-foot spiked metal pole, hitting him at least six times. Russell strangled Nicole McGregor, 31, to death before dumping her body in woodland near Leamington Spa. He also murdered Julie Williams, 58, and her son David, 32, during a week-long crime spree in October 2020. Huntley is serving at least 40 years for the murders of 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Soham, Cambridgeshire, in 2002. School friends Holly and Jessica vanished after leaving a family barbecue to go and buy some sweets.

