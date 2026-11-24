Ian Huntley was hit in the head with a 4kg metal bar at least six times by Anthony Russell in February in what the prosecution described as a “cold-blooded murder”

By Georgia Rowe

A quadruple murderer was filmed shouting that he was “proud” as he was marched through a prison yard moments after fatally attacking Soham killer Ian Huntley with a metal bar, newly released footage shows.

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Anthony Russell was given a second whole-life prison sentence after he admitted murdering the 52-year-old at a high-security jail. He went on trial at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, accused of killing Huntley by swinging the 4kg metal bar at least six times at his head, in what the prosecution said was a “cold-blooded murder” that he had planned for weeks. But on Tuesday, Russell, 44, asked to change his plea and admitted the single charge of murder. Already convicted of three murders, Russell launched the attack when the two men were working in the recycling workshop at HMP Frankland, near Durham, on February 26. Footage of Russell boasting about the murder was released after he was told for the second time he would never be released. Read more: Inmate given second whole-life term for murdering Soham monster Ian Huntley in attack behind bars Read more: Inmate ‘used metal bar' to kill Ian Huntley in prison attack after 'growing sick of cocky' Soham killer

In the videos, he tells police: “I picked my moment, when the officers weren’t looking, and I picked up a metal bar and I wrapped it round his head.” Russell was already serving a life-means-life sentence for three murders when he hit Huntley at least six times in the head at the prison near Durham, a judge heard. After he was given a second life sentence on Tuesday, again with a whole life tariff, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) released video of Russell shouting: “Ian Huntley’s dead” and saying he was “proud of it” as he is marched through a prison yard after the attack. Another clip released on Tuesday shows Russell after the attack, explaining that he had made a decision “to do (Huntley) in” about a week-and-a-half earlier. In the video captured on body-worn camera, Russell was asked what he meant by “do him in”. He replies: “Kill him… that’s why I caved his head in about six, seven times with a metal steel bar.” In footage released from Russell’s interview with police, he describes a previous incident in March 2025 when he claimed Huntley had threatened him. Russell went on to say: “Since that time I walked away from him, ‘cos I wasn’t going to lose it all for him, he’s been getting really arrogant, cocky, in my face, winding me up, just little smiles as if to say ‘yeah’ sort of thing, and I’d just had enough of it. “I thought ‘f*** you, you ain’t getting away with it, I’ve got nothing to lose, I’m never getting out’.“ And I thought, if I’m going to lose my enhance (prison privileges), I’m gonna lose it on you and I’m gonna f****** do it properly.”

Footage of Russell boasting about the murder was released after he was told for the second time he would never be released. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Russell later told police: “When we went down to the wood mill, I planned to take him out, and… I picked my moment, when the officers weren’t looking, and I picked up a metal bar and I wrapped it round his head.” The court heard how Russell launched the attack when the two men were working in the recycling workshop at the prison on February 26. Huntley died in hospital nine days later, having never regained consciousness. The judge, Mr Justice Hilliard, told Russell: “This was premediated murder by a man who had murdered three times before.” The judge concluded: “You will never be released and never be eligible to apply to the parole board for release.” There was no victim impact statement from anyone connected to Huntley. Russell was sentenced to his first whole-life tariff in 2021 for the murders of Julie Williams, 58, and her son David Williams, 32, at separate flats in Coventry, and pregnant 31-year-old Nicole McGregor, who was found in woodland near Leamington Spa three days later. He also raped Ms McGregor. Russell shouted comments from the dock on Tuesday when prosecutors outlined the details of these offences.

School caretaker Huntley murdered schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in the Cambridgeshire town of Soham in August 2002. Picture: PA Images/Alamy